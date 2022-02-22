Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2022 for Clerk, JA, JJA Released, Download RHC Call Letter @hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2022 Link for Clerk, JA, JJA Posts has been released by Rajasthan High Court (RHC) at hcraj.nic.in. Check Download Link and Other Details Here.

Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan High Court (RHC) has released the admit card of the written exam, scheduled on 13 March 2022 (Sunday) from 1 PM to 3 PM, for the post of Clerk, Junior Assistant (JA) and Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) on hcraj.nic.in. Those who have applied for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022 can download Raj High Court Admit Card by clicking on the Rajasthan High Court Admit Card Link on the official website or below:

They are required to provide their User Name, Password and Captcha Code. The Iink,'Admit Card,,is provided on the official website of this Court. No Admit Card shall be sent to the candidates separately.

How to Download for Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of RHC - hcraj.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Recruitment’ Sectio

Step 4: A new page will be opened where you are required to click on ‘Recruitment JrJAs for RHC JAs for RSLSA and DLSAs and Clerks Grade II for RSJA and District Courts 2020’

Step 5: Now, click on ‘Admit Card’ and then to ‘Login’

Step 6: Enter details

Step 7: Download RHC Admit Card

The candidates should carry their Rajasthan High Court LDC Admit Card along with original photo ID such as Aadhar Card, Driving Card, Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card along with its photocopy, Recent Photograph of 2.5 cm x 2.5 cm and blue/black ball pen. Candidates can check more details regarding things to be carried at the exam centre and other important instructions through the PDF below:

Rajasthan High Court Exam Instructions PDF

As per the official notice, "ln continuation to Notice No. 1010 dated 25.01.2022 for Recruitment to the post of Junior Judicial Assistant for Rajasthan High Court, Clerk Grade-ll for Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, Junior Assistant for Ra.jasthan State Legal Services Authority and Clerk Grade ll for the District Courts & Junior Assistant for District Legal Services Authorities (including Taluka Legal Services Committees & permanent Lok Adalats), 2020, it is NOTIFIED that the Admission Cards of all the candidates, provisionally allowed to appear in the Written Test scheduled on 73.03.2022 (Sunday) from 01:pm to 03:OO pm, have been uploaded"

Rajasthan High Court Exam Pattern

Subject Marks Total Marks Time Hindi 100 50 2 hours English 100 50 GK 100 50 Total 200 100

Rajasthan High Court Syllabus

Typing Test shall be conducted for those who qualify in the written exam.

RHC had published the notification for the recruitment of 1760 Jr Judicial Asst, Junior Asst, Clerk Gr II vacancies on 20 March 2022.