Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2025 Released at hcraj.nic.in, Download Prelims Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here

HCRAJ Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan High Court has uploaded the written test admit card for the Civil Judge posts on its official website. Candidates who have to apper in the written exam can download their respective admit card by visiting the official website -hcraj.nic.in. Candidates will have to provide their respective credentials including User Name, Password and Captcha Code to the link. You are required to appear in the exam venue at mentioned in the admit card scheduled on July 27, 2025. Candidates appearing in the esam should know the different types of bell which will be rung during the exam process released by the concerned authority. Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2025 is the crucial documents to be carried by the candidates with certain supportive documents as mentioned on the hall ticket.

Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2025 Download Link

Click on the admit card link 'Notice regarding uploading Admission Cards of Preliminary Examination for Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge 2025'

Click on 'Admission Card' and download the hall ticket.

rjs admit card 2025 Exam Day Instructions Candidates set to appear in the Civil Judge posts are to download the rjs admit card 2025 and follow all the guidelines mentioned on the same. You must follow the crucial instructions given on the rajasthan judiciary admit card when appearing in the exam for your better performance. Below are the set of guidelines you should keep in mind- Reach the center before reporting time.

Please carry a printed hall ticket and one valid ID proof.

Avoid electronics equipment including mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or study materials as mentioned in the notification.

hcraj.nic.in login RJS Admit Card 2025 Candidates can download their respective admit card by visiting the official website (hcraj.nic.in). To download the rjs admit card 2025, candidates are required to provide their login credentials to the link available on the official website. You will have to provide your log credentials including- User Name

Password and

Captcha

Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2025 Overview Rajasthan High Court had launched the recruitmnet drive for Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge 2025. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization Rajasthan High Court Post Name Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge 2025 Exam Date July 27, 2025 Admit Card Status Released Login Credentials Required User Name, Passwod and Captcha Official Website https://hcraj.nic.in/ HCRAJ Exam Date 2025: Thing Required at the Exam Centre Candidates will have to carry certain things with them in the exam venue. Please check the list of items to be carried- Print out of the Admission Card. It may be noted that the candidate, who does not possess the

Admission Card, would not be allowed to appear in the examination;

Original Photo Identity Proof, as uploaded with the online application form;

Xerox Copy of the Photo ID Proof;

A recent coloured photograph of 2.5cm x 2.5cm size and Black/Blue ball point pen.

Candidates may also bring 50ml sanitizer bottle and transparent bottle of drinking water.

Candidates shall reach the examination centre at least 45 minutes before the scheduled time of examination, as they may be allowed to enter into the examination premises 45 Minutes before the scheduled time, but will be allowed to enter in their respective rooms only 15 minutes before the scheduled time.

RJS Admit Card Download: Thing Not Allowed at the Exam Centre Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Smart Watch, Calculator, Pager or any kind of Electronic/ Communication Device, Whitener, Ink Pen, Slide Rule, Geometry Box, Wallet, Purse, Bag, arms or any sharp-edged object etc. shall not be allowed within the precincts of the Examination Centre.

Candidates shall not bring these articles as no arrangement shall be made for safe keeping the same at Examination Centre. HCRAJ Exam Date 2025: Dress Code Candidates will have to follow a certain dress code during the exam. You can check the dress code given below=- a.Male Candidates shall wear shirt, trouser, sleeper and if needed, sweater.

b. Female candidates shall wear salwar suit / saree, top / blouse, sleeper, rubber band in hair and

if needed, sweater/cardigan.

c. Candidate shall not wear shoes, sandals, socks, goggles, belt, hair pin, ganda / tabeez, scarf, hat / cap, stall, shawl, coat, tie, jacket, blazer, muffler etc. They shall not carry any purse / hand bag

with them.

d. Candidates are not allowed to wear big size button, any type of broch, badge, or flower.

e. In case of any dispute regarding dress code, decision of Nodal Officer of the examination centre shall be final.

HCRAJ Exam 2025 Guidelines: Check Differnet Bell During Exam Candidates appearing in the peliminary examination for direct recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge, 2025 scheduled on July 27, 2025 are advised to download the hall ticket earlier to avoid any technical glitch. Candidates should note that the authority has released the many guidelines for the prelims exam and one of those is the different types of bell which will be rung during the exam process. You are advise to check the different 4 types of bell which will be rung during the process of examination which are- A. Distribution Bell – 5 minutes prior to scheduled time of commencement of the Examination;

B. Commencement Bell – on scheduled time for commencement of the Examination;

C. Warning Bell – 10 minutes prior to scheduled time for conclusion of the Examination and

D. Conclusion Bell – on schedule time for conclusion of the Examination.

Step 5: Take the printout of the admit card. Details Mentioned on Rajasthan High Court Admit Card 2025 Candidates appearing in the prelims exam for Civil Judge posts are advised to go through and check their admit cards extensively after downloading from the official website. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. Candidates are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-