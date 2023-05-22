RBSE 5th, Arts, MP Board, JAC 10th, 12th, Maharashtra HSC Result 2023, Check Here Expected Result Date and Time and Latest News

Board Results 2023: Candidates who have been waiting for the declaration of RBSE, MP Board, JAC 10th, 12th and Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 can get the latest updates about it here. Know the release date and time for RBSE 5th result, RBSE Arts result, MP Board result, JAC 10th result, JAC 12th result, Maharashtra HSC result, Maharashtra SSC Result here.

MP, Rajasthan, JAC 10th, 12th, Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023: Lakhs of candidates are awaiting for the declaration of MP, Rajasthan, JAC 10th, 12th, Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023. It is expected that the result for these exams will be released this week by the respective boards on their website. Once released, candidates will be able to check their result by visiting the official website. Candidates will be required to login using their Board roll number to download 10th, 12th Board result 2023.

Updated as on May 22, 2023 @ 5 PM

JAC 2023 Result: 95.60 Percent Passed Jharkhand Matric Exam Last Year In 2022, the overall pass percentage for Jharkhand Matric Result was 95.60%. Check the gender wise pass percentage below.

Boys pass percent: 95.71% Girls Pass percent: 95.50% Total Pass percent: 95.60%

Updated as on May 22, 2023 @ 4:45 PM

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Website to Check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result

Here is the link of the websites where you could check the Maharashtra Baord 10th, 12th result 2023.

maharashtra10.jagranjosh.com

maharashtra12.jagranjosh.com

mahresult. nic.in

mahahsscboard.in

hsc.mahresults.org.in

Updated as on May 22, 2023 @ 4:40 PM

JAC Results 2023: Website to check Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result

The candidates will be able to check the JAC result 2023 by visiting the following given websites:

jharkhand10.jagranjosh.com jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com jac.jharkhand.gov.in jac.nic.in jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in Updated as on May 22, 2023 @ 4:35 PM

Jharkhand 12th Board Result 2023: Category Wise Pass Percentage

In 2022, the Jharkhand Board 12th pass percentage were as follows:

- General: 95.06 per cent

- SC: 95.34 per cent

- ST: 96.13 per cent

Updated as on May 22, 2023 @ 4:30 PM

Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2023 कब आएगा?

The candidates will shortly be able t o check the RBSE 5th result 2023 on the Board's official website. Students are keen on knowing their RBSE 5th result 2023.

RBSE Arts Result 2023: Date, Time

RBSE has already declared the Rajasthan Board 12th Science and Commerce result 2023. 10.3 Lakh students have appeared for the RBSE 12th exam this year. It is expected that RBSE will announce the RBSE 12th Arts result anytime this week.

Updated as on May 22, 2023 @ 4:20 PM

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023: 28 Lakh Students appeared this year

As per the local media reports, approx. 28 lakh students have appeared in the Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2023. It is expected that the Maharashtra Board will declare the Maharashtra SSC, HSC result by this week.

Updated as on May 22, 2023 @ 4:15 PM

JAC 10th and 12th Result 2023: Over 8 lakh candidates waiting JAC Result More than 8 Lakh candidates have appeared for the JAC exam 2023. It is expected that the JAC 10th, 12th result 2023 will be declared anytime soon on the Board's official website. Updated as on May 22, 2023 @ 4:00 PM

MP Board Result 2023 Date and Time

In the MP Board 10th, 12th exam 2023, more than 18 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. It is expected that the MP Board result 2023 will be declared this week.