Rajasthan RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Admit Card 2020 Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Link Here

Rajasthan RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for 1st Grade Teacher on its official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates applied for the exam can download their admit cards through the official website of RPSC.

Rajasthan RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam 2020 Grade A is scheduled to be held on 3 and 4 January 2020 at various exam centres while the exam for Rajasthan RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Grade B 2020 will be held from 6 to 8 January 2020. Rajasthan RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Grade C 2020 is scheduled to be held from 9 to 13 January 2020.

This exam is being conducted to recruit 5000 vacancies of Teacher in various departments. Candidates can check Rajasthan RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam 2020 schedule in the provided link.

Candidates should note that the commission is yet released the Rajasthan RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Grade A Admit Card 2020 on its website. The admit cards for Grade B and C will be released in the due course. Candidates will have to visit the official website for latest updates.

How to Download Rajasthan RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Admit Card 2020?

Candidates are required to visit Rajasthan PSC Website.i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Rajasthan RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Admit Card 2020 Download Link.

It will redirect you to the Rajasthan RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Admit Card 2020 login page.

Candidates are required to enter the application number/roll number, password, captcha code and click on the submit button.

Rajasthan RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the admit card and save for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Rajasthan RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Admit Card 2020



Rajasthan RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Exam 2020 Schedule