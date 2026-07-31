Rajasthan SET 2026 Apply Last Date Today: Get Direct Link to Apply; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
Rajasthan SET 2026: The University of Kota is going to close the registration portal for the Rajasthan SET exam today, on 31 July 2026. The candidates who haven’t applied yet can visit the university’s official website at uok.ac.in and apply for the examination. Check this article to know the details including eligibility criteria, application process, application fee, and other information.
Key Points
- Rajasthan SET 2026 exam will be conducted on 13 September 2026 by the University of Kota.
- The extended application deadline for Rajasthan SET 2026 is 31 July 2026.
- The SET determines eligibility for Assistant Professor posts in colleges/universities across Rajasthan.
Rajasthan SET 2026: The University of Kota will conduct the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026 on 13 September 2026. The application process is underway and the last date to apply for the SET 2026 is 31 July 2026. The notification was released on 11 June 2026 and the application process started from 14 June 2026. Previously, the last date to fill the application form was 15 July 2026 which was extended to 31 July. The candidates who have missed the chance to apply before can now visit the website and apply before the application portal closes. The Rajasthan SET is a state-level examination conducted to determine the eligibility of the test-takers to be appointed as Assistant Professors in colleges and universities across the state.
Rajasthan SET 2026 Highlights
The Rajasthan SET is conducted for a total of 37 subjects to assess the eligibility of the candidates to teach one of these subjects at college/ university level. Check the highlights of the exam in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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University of Kota
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Exam Name
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Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026
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Notification Date
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11 June 2026
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Registration Dates
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14 June to 31 July 2026
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Exam Date
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13 September 2026
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Official Website
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uok.ac.in
Rajasthan SET 2026 Apply Link
The candidates who wish to pursue a career in teaching at the college/ university level can apply for the Rajasthan SET exam to acquire the eligibility certificate. The direct link to apply for Rajasthan SET 2026 has been provided here.
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Rajasthan SET 2026
How to Apply for Rajasthan SET 2026
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Go to the official website at uok.ac.in.
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On the homepage, Rajasthan SET advertisement will be displayed.
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Click on the Fill SET Form 2026 link.
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You will be redirected to the SSO Portal.
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Login to your account using the SSO ID/ Username and Password provided.
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Fill the application form with all the details accurately.
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Upload the scanned documents such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as per your category.
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Submit the form and save it for your records.
Download Rajasthan SET Previous Year Papers Here
Rajasthan SET Application Fee 2026
The candidates will be required to pay an application fee as per their category. The fee can be paid in online mode only. Check the category-wise application fee here.
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Category
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Application Fee
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General/SBC/OBC (Creamy layer) of Rajasthan state and / Out of state
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Rs.1500/-
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EWS/SBC/OBC (Non- Creamy layer) of Rajasthan state candidates
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Rs.1200/-
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SC/ST of Rajasthan State and All the PwD Candidates
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Rs.750/-
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.