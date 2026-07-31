Rajasthan SET 2026 Apply Last Date Today: Get Direct Link to Apply; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Rajasthan SET 2026: The University of Kota will conduct the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026 on 13 September 2026. The application process is underway and the last date to apply for the SET 2026 is 31 July 2026. The notification was released on 11 June 2026 and the application process started from 14 June 2026. Previously, the last date to fill the application form was 15 July 2026 which was extended to 31 July. The candidates who have missed the chance to apply before can now visit the website and apply before the application portal closes. The Rajasthan SET is a state-level examination conducted to determine the eligibility of the test-takers to be appointed as Assistant Professors in colleges and universities across the state.

Rajasthan SET 2026 Highlights

The Rajasthan SET is conducted for a total of 37 subjects to assess the eligibility of the candidates to teach one of these subjects at college/ university level. Check the highlights of the exam in the table below: