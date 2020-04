Rajkot Municipal Corporation MO Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Medical Officer of Health Post @rmc.gov.in

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Rajkot Municipal Corporation (VMC) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer of Health. Interested candidates can apply online for Rajkot Muncipal Corporation Recruitment from 14 April to 30 April 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 14 April 2020

Last Date of Application - 30 April 2020

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Medical Officer of Health Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer of Health - 1 Post

Salary:

Medical Officer of Health - Rs. 67700 - 208700

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer of Health Posts

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer - Candidate should possess MBBS Degree from a recognized University and Diploma in Public Health or MD in (PSM) (Preventive and Social Medicine) or MD in Medicine/Pathology. Experience in Public Health. For more information, check detailed notification link given below.

Age Limit:

21 to 45 Years

Download Rajkot Muncipal Corporation Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application

Official Website

How to apply for Rajkot Municipal Corporation Medical Officer of Health Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for Rajkot Municipal Corporation Medical Officer of Health Posts on official website www.rmc.gov.in from 14 April to 30 April 2020.

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer of Health - 1 Post

Medical Officer - 73 Posts

Paramedical Supporting Staff (ANM, GNM, MPHW Posts) - 73 Posts

Salary:

Medical Officer of Health - Rs. 67700 - 208700

Paramedical Supporting Staff (ANM, GNM, MPHW Posts) - Rs. 10,000

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for MO & Paramedical Supporting Staff Posts

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer - Candidate should possess MBBS Degree from a recognized University and Diploma in Public Health or MD in (PSM) (Preventive and Social Medicine) or MD in Medicine/Pathology. Experience in Public Health. For more information, check detailed notification link given below.

Age Limit:

21 to 45 Years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Rajkot Municipal Corporation Medical Officer of Health Posts on official website www.rmc.gov.in from 14 April to 30 April 2020.