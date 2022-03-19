RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 for Prelims to release today on rbi.org.in, Get Direct Link Details Here

RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2022 is to be released today by late evening. All candidates who applied for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 can check latest updates here.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 for Prelims: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to conduct the recruitment exam for Assistant Recruitment 2022. Candidates who applied for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 will be able to download their admit cards from today onwards.i.e. 19 March 2022 from the official website of RBI.

According to the official confirmation, RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2022 is to be conducted on 26th & 27th March 2022 across India. Candidates will be able to download RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 from today onwards. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. The bank can release RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 anytime on rbi.org.in. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022.

How to Download RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of RBI.i.e. rbi.org.in. Click on the 'Opportunities' tab. Then, a notification page will be opened. Click on 'RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 for Prelims'. Enter your credentials and click on the Save button. RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 will be opened. Download RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2022: Overview

This drive is being done to recruit about 950 vacancies of Assistant. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Those who will qualify in the prelims will be called for the further recruitment process. For the reference of the candidates, we have provided the marking scheme for RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2022 and RBI Assistant Mains Exam 2022.

RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2022 Pattern

RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 Exam will have three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability. The total marks for all papers are 100 and the duration of the exam is 60 minutes (20 minutes each for three sections) while RBI Assistant Mains 2022 comprises 5 sections: Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge for a total of 200 marks and total time duration of 135 minutes.

The candidates should note that there shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) in both Prelims and Mains Exam. The papers will be bilingual. Each candidate will have to secure minimum cut-off marks as set by RBI.