Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RBI Assistant Prelims Cut-Off 2022: Check Category-wise, State-wise, Section-wise Marks

RBI Assistant Prelims Scorecard 2022 Released. Check RBI Assistant Prelims Cut-off Marks (Category-wise, State-wise, Section-wise).

Created On: May 24, 2022 13:36 IST
Modified On: May 24, 2022 13:41 IST
RBI Assistant Prelims Cut-Off 2022 State-wise, Section-wise Marks
RBI Assistant Prelims Cut-Off 2022 State-wise, Section-wise Marks

RBI Assistant Cut Off 2022: The Reserve Bank of India successfully conducted the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 on 26th & 27th March 2022 for eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of the RBI Assistant post. Candidates shortlisted in the RBI Assistant 2022 Preliminary Exam were called for the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

RBI released the RBI Assistant Scorecard 2022 on 23rd May 2022 on its official website. Each candidate will have to secure minimum cut-off marks. RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 consisted of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability. The overall difficulty level of RBI Assistant Prelims was Easy to Moderate and candidates shared that they were able to make 84 to 92 overall good attempts.

In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Cut-Off 2022 Category-wise, State-wise, and Section-wise Marks.

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events

Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date

17th February 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date

8th March 2022

Online Application and Payment of Fee

17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Admit Card

21st March 2022 to 27th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam Date

26th & 27th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Result Date

21st April 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Admit Card

28th April 2022 to 8th May 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam Date

8th May 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates who applied for RBI Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) underwent the Phase 1 Preliminary Exam of the three-staged selection process: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 consisted of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.

NOTE: There was negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) in both Prelims Exam. The papers were set in bilingual. Each candidate will have to secure minimum cut-off marks as set by RBI.

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam

Name of Tests
(Objective)

No. of
Questions

Maximum
Marks

Total Time

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

 

RBI Trivia
Q. Who is the RBI Governor of India?
Answer: Shaktikanta Das is the RBi Governor of India. Das assumed the charge as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India effective December 12, 2018. Prior to becoming RBI Governor, Das was acting as a Member of the 15th Finance Commission and G20 Sherpa of India. He is a former Secretary, Department of Revenue and Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

RBI Assistant 2022 Cut-Off Marks

State-wise & Category-wise

RBI Zone Name

General

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Ahmedabad

87.25

82.25

74.50

82.25

82.75

Bengaluru

82.75

76.75

71

82.25

80

Bhopal

89.50

80.25

76

--

87

Bhubaneswar

90.50

80.50

79

--

87.50

Chandigarh

90.75

80.25

80.25

84.75

87.50

Chennai

87.75

80.50

--

86

77.75

Guwahati

86

79.25

73.50

--

82

Hyderabad

90.25

84

80.75

88.50

88

Jaipur

89.25

79

81

87.75

86.75

Jammu

85.50

--

69.50

78.25

78.75

Kanpur & Lucknow

89.25

79

78.75

85.25

86.75

Kolkata

90.75

83.25

73.25

--

87

Mumbai

85.25

-

70

--

82.50

Nagpur

87

84

72

85

82.25

New Delhi

89.25

80

--

84.75

85.75

Patna

89

81

75

--

87.50

Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi

86.50

74.75

57

84.50

76

Section-wise & Category-wise

Sections

SC, ST, ALL- PWD

OBC, OBC-EXS

GENERAL, GEN-EXS

English

08

09

11

Numerical Ability

10

11

12

Reasoning Ability

11

12

12

 

RBI Assistant 2022 Related Links

RBI Assistant 2022 Vacancies, Selection Procedure, How to Apply

RBI Assistant 2022 Eligibility Criteria Detailed: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification

RBI Assistant 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Allowances, Promotion

What next after RBI Assistant Prelims?

Candidates who qualified in the RBI Prelims 2022 Exam were called to appear in the RBI Mains 2022 Exam. The RBI Assistant Mains 2022 was successfully conducted on 8th May 2022.

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2022

RBI Assistant Prelims Score Card 2022

FAQ

Q1. What is the cutoff for RBI Assistant 2022?

Read our article RBI Assistant Prelims Cut-Off 2022: Check Category-wise, State-wise, Section-wise Marks on Jagran Josh.

Q2. Is there sectional cutoff in RBI Assistant 2022?

Yes. Each candidate will have to secure minimum cut-off marks.

Q3. Does RBI Assistant have interview?

No. RBI Assistant Does Not Have Interview. Candidates Who Qualify In The Prelims And Mains Are Called For The RBI Assistant Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Q3. What is the salary of RBI Assistant?

Read Our Article RBI Assistant 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Allowances, Promotion On Jagran Josh.

Take Free Online RBI Assistant 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.