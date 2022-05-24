RBI Assistant Prelims Cut-Off 2022: Check Category-wise, State-wise, Section-wise Marks

RBI Assistant Cut Off 2022: The Reserve Bank of India successfully conducted the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 on 26th & 27th March 2022 for eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of the RBI Assistant post. Candidates shortlisted in the RBI Assistant 2022 Preliminary Exam were called for the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

RBI released the RBI Assistant Scorecard 2022 on 23rd May 2022 on its official website. Each candidate will have to secure minimum cut-off marks. RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 consisted of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability. The overall difficulty level of RBI Assistant Prelims was Easy to Moderate and candidates shared that they were able to make 84 to 92 overall good attempts.

In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Cut-Off 2022 Category-wise, State-wise, and Section-wise Marks.

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events Important Dates RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date 17th February 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date 8th March 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Admit Card 21st March 2022 to 27th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam Date 26th & 27th March 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Result Date 21st April 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Admit Card 28th April 2022 to 8th May 2022 RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam Date 8th May 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates who applied for RBI Assistant post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) underwent the Phase 1 Preliminary Exam of the three-staged selection process: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 consisted of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.

NOTE: There was negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) in both Prelims Exam. The papers were set in bilingual. Each candidate will have to secure minimum cut-off marks as set by RBI.

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam

Name of Tests

(Objective) No. of

Questions Maximum

Marks Total Time English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

RBI Trivia Q. Who is the RBI Governor of India? Answer: Shaktikanta Das is the RBi Governor of India. Das assumed the charge as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India effective December 12, 2018. Prior to becoming RBI Governor, Das was acting as a Member of the 15th Finance Commission and G20 Sherpa of India. He is a former Secretary, Department of Revenue and Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

RBI Assistant 2022 Cut-Off Marks

State-wise & Category-wise

RBI Zone Name General SC ST OBC EWS Ahmedabad 87.25 82.25 74.50 82.25 82.75 Bengaluru 82.75 76.75 71 82.25 80 Bhopal 89.50 80.25 76 -- 87 Bhubaneswar 90.50 80.50 79 -- 87.50 Chandigarh 90.75 80.25 80.25 84.75 87.50 Chennai 87.75 80.50 -- 86 77.75 Guwahati 86 79.25 73.50 -- 82 Hyderabad 90.25 84 80.75 88.50 88 Jaipur 89.25 79 81 87.75 86.75 Jammu 85.50 -- 69.50 78.25 78.75 Kanpur & Lucknow 89.25 79 78.75 85.25 86.75 Kolkata 90.75 83.25 73.25 -- 87 Mumbai 85.25 - 70 -- 82.50 Nagpur 87 84 72 85 82.25 New Delhi 89.25 80 -- 84.75 85.75 Patna 89 81 75 -- 87.50 Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi 86.50 74.75 57 84.50 76

Section-wise & Category-wise

Sections SC, ST, ALL- PWD OBC, OBC-EXS GENERAL, GEN-EXS English 08 09 11 Numerical Ability 10 11 12 Reasoning Ability 11 12 12

What next after RBI Assistant Prelims?

Candidates who qualified in the RBI Prelims 2022 Exam were called to appear in the RBI Mains 2022 Exam. The RBI Assistant Mains 2022 was successfully conducted on 8th May 2022.

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2022

RBI Assistant Prelims Score Card 2022