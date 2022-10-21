RBI Grade B Final Result 2022 (Out): Download PDF @opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B Final Result 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the final result of the exam for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruit-DR) on its official website i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in. The bank uploaded the PDF list containing the roll numbers of the candidates who qualified in the exam. Candidates can download RBI Grade B Result through online mode. RBI Grade B Final Result Link is also provided below.

Finally shortlisted candidates are advised to send five copies (original) of the Attestation Form (duly filled-all in original) by post to Reserve Bank of India Services Board, Reserve Bank of India Building, 3rd Floor, Opposite Mumbai Central Railway Station, Byculla, Mumbai-400008. The candidates should submit their application within two weeks from the date of publication of the result.

The mark sheet and cut-off marks will be displayed on the website of RBI, in an interactive mode, within 15 working days from the declaration of this result.

Roll Numbers of the candidates recommended for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (General) –PY-2022

Roll Numbers of the candidates recommended for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DEPR) –PY-2022

Roll Numbers of the candidates recommended for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DSIM) –PY-2022

How to Download RBI Grade B Final Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the bank i.e. opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on the links given ‘Roll Numbers of the candidates recommended for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (General) –PY-2022’ or ‘Roll Numbers of the candidates recommended for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DEPR) –PY-2022’ or ‘Roll Numbers of the candidates recommended for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DSIM) –PY-2022’

Step 3: Download RBI Grade B PDF

Step 4: Check roll numbers of the candidates