RBI Security Guard Final Result 2021 Announced @rbi.org.in, Check Roll Number Wise Merit List Here

RBI Security Guard Final Result 2021 has been declared by Reserve Bank of India on rbi.org.in, Check Result PDF, Roll Number Wise Merit and other details here.

RBI Security Guard Final Result 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the final result for recruitment to the post of Security Guard. The candidates who appeared in the RBI Security Guard Exam 2020-21 can download their results through the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.

On the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Online Test, Physical Test & Identity Verification, the list of finally selected candidates can check the roll number wise list on the official website followed by the easy steps given below.

How to check RBI Security Guard Final Result 2021?

Visit the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Recruitment of Security Guards - 2020: Display of Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates for Appointment in the Bank’s Bengaluru Office’ flashing on the homepage. A window will be opened. Now click on the link of ‘Roll Numbers of finally selected candidates. It will redirect you to the new window. Check RBI Security Guard Final Result 2021 and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

Download RBI Security Guard Final Result 2021

The result is provisional. The shortlisted candidates are required to submit their documents within one month from the date of declaration of the result. Offer of Appointment to the finally selected candidates will be sent by the Bengaluru Office of RBI to their respective postal addresses available with us. The candidates can directly download RBI Security Guard Final Result 2021 by clicking on the above link.

The online application for the said exam was started from 22 January to 12 February 2021.