RBSE 12th Result 2023 Arts: Documents Required to Check Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result and Download Marksheet

List of Documents Required to Check RBSE 12th Result 2023 Arts: Rajasthan Board Results for 12th class Arts Stream will be published online on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Check here the credentials and list of documents required to check 12th Class RBSE Arts stream result 2023.

Documents Required to Check RBSE 12th Result 2023 Arts: Board of School Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer will released the RBSE Board 10th Class Result 2023 on May 25, 2023 at 3.15 PM. Education Minister B D Kalla will declare the result. Rajasthan 12th class board examinations were conducted from March 9 to April 12, 2023. Rajasthan Board has already declared the 12th class Science and Commerce stream result on May 18, 2023. 12th class Arts students can now check their Rajasthan class 12 Arts result 2023 and download their marksheet from rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 12th Result 2023 Arts Result 2023 Overview

Name of the Board Board of School Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer (BSER, also known as RBSE) Result Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Exam Intermediate Board Exam Class 12 Stream Arts RBSE 12th Arts Exam Dates March 9 to April 12, 2023 RBSE 12th Arts Result Date and Time May 25, 2023 at 3.15 PM Minimum Marks Required to Pass RBSE 12th Arts Exam 33% Login Credentials Roll Number Official Website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

List of Documents Required to Check and Download RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023?

In order to check or download the Arts stream result of Rajasthan Board class 12 for 2023, a candidate must have the following ready:

RBSE 12th Class Admit Card/ Hall Ticket

A smartphone or desktop/ computer/tab for accessing internet

Working Internet connection to check result online

Mobile Phone for sending SMS or downloading

Rajasthan Board does not provide the facility of RBSE Arts Result 2023 check name-wise. The credentials required to check RBSE Board Result 2023 12th Arts is roll number which is available on the RBSE 12th Hall Ticket or Admit Card. 12th Arts result 2023 rajasthan roll number link will also be available on Jagran Josh.



Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2023: How to Check and Download RBSE Class 12 Arts Marksheet 2023 Online

Students under Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Rajasthan can check their scores and download their marksheets online using the official websites of the board, via DigiLocker and also through the SMS service.

Websites to Check RBSE 12th Class Result 2023 - Arts Stream

Mobile Apps to Check Rajasthan Board Result 2023

DigiLocker

How to Download RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 on DigiLocker?

Step 1: Go to the digilocker website at digilocker.gov.in or download it on your smartphone from Google Play Stpore or Apple App Store

Step 2: After logging in, search for Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Rajasthan.

Step 3: Choose Class 12 Marksheet 2023

Step 4: Enter your name, roll number and year of exam.

Step 5: Download RBSE 12th Marksheet 2023 Arts.

How to Check Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2023 offline via SMS?

To check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Start a new SMS in the SMS app in your mobile phone

Step 2: Type in the following format: RJ12A(Space)ROLL NUMBER

Step 3: Send the SMS to 567675 or 56263

You will receive your scores on the same mobile number.