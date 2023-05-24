RBSE Result 2023 Live Updates: Download BSER Rajasthan12th Arts, Varistha Upadhayay Result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: Rajasthan Board declared class 12th (Arts) scorecards on May 25 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. This year, the pass percentage of candidates is 92.35.
RBSE Result 2023 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has announced the Arts result date and time. As per the latest update RBSE Arts result 2023 is scheduled to be announced on May 25 at 3:15pm. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check the Rajasthan board 12th Arts result 2023 on the official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Students can check all the latest updates related RBSE Varistha Upadhayay Result 2023 for Arts Stream for 'Science Subject' in this article.
25 May, 2023 03:38 PM IST
The pass percentage of boys in RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result is 90.65 per cent while the pass percentage of boys is 94.06 per cent.
25 May, 2023 04:09 PM IST
Jodhpur district topped RBSE 12th Arts result 2023 with an overall pass percentage of 96.21.
25 May, 2023 03:49 PM IST
16838 candidates will be called to appear for the supplementary examination.
25 May, 2023 03:47 PM IST
Around 1.90 lakh girls have passed with first division while 1.50 lakh boys have passed with first division.
25 May, 2023 03:40 PM IST
The overall percentage stands at 92.35%.
25 May, 2023 03:33 PM IST
25 May, 2023 03:31 PM IST
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the provisional result for the 12th Arts stream.
25 May, 2023 11:44 AM IST
Students are required to upload their ID Card for rechecking the answer sheet.
25 May, 2023 11:15 AM IST
Go to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the Class 12th result link.
Provide your roll number and submit
Check your marks
25 May, 2023 10:49 AM IST
Last year, girls outshined boys with the pass percentage of 97.21%. Boys’ pass percentage was 95.44%
25 May, 2023 10:05 AM IST
25 May, 2023 09:45 AM IST
The candidates are required to use their roll number on the official website in order to check their marks.
25 May, 2023 09:28 AM IST
Through Online Mode - Candidates can check the result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in
Through Offline Mode - Candidates can check through SMS. Just Type "RJ12A <Space> ROLLNUMBER" and send to 5676750 / 56263)
25 May, 2023 08:03 AM IST
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) follows a grading system to evaluate the performance of students in the 10th and 12th Class exams. The grading system is as follows:
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: Grading System
A+: 91-100 marks
A: 81-90 marks
B: 71-80 marks
C: 61-70 marks
D: 51-60 marks
E: 41-50 marks
F: Below 41 marks
25 May, 2023 07:49 AM IST
Last year the overall pass percent of RBSE Arts was 96.33%. Candidates can check below the RBSE Science, Commerce and Arts stream pass percent below.
Overall pass percentage Science stream - 96.53%
Overall pass percentage Commerce stream - 97.53%
Overall pass percentage Arts stream - 96.33%
25 May, 2023 07:38 AM IST
The RBSE 2023 Arts result includes student's personal and examination information. Folowing details are mentioned in RBSE Arts result 2023:
Name of the student | School name |Parents name | Subject name |
Roll number | Subject Wise Marks | Subject code | Grades
Total marks secured | Result status (Passed/Failed) | Division
25 May, 2023 07:30 AM IST
The RBSE 12th Science and Commerce results was declared on May 18. The overall pass percentage in the Science stream was 95.65%, while the overall pass percentage in the Commerce stream was 96.60%.
25 May, 2023 07:28 AM IST
RBSE Rajasthan Board Results 2023 can be checked also through SMS. To check RBSE Class 12th Arts stream result, candidates need to type RJ12A <space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 or 5676750.
25 May, 2023 01:56 AM IST
The setepwise procedure to check result is given below.
Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Click on RBSE 12th arts result link
Enter roll number for Class 10 result and roll numberand date of birth
Submit button after entering credentials
RBSE 12th arts result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a print out
25 May, 2023 01:20 AM IST
Candidates can check RBSE 10th 12th result online from the belo websites.
25 May, 2023 12:56 AM IST
RBSE 12th arts result today at 03:15 pm: RBSE will be declaring the RBSE 12th Arts result 2023 today (May 25) at 03:15 pm.
राजस्थान बोर्ड :-12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा 2023, कल जारी होगा 12वीं आर्ट्स का परिणाम, शिक्षा मंत्री बीडी कल्ला जयपुर से जारी कर सकते है ll @Rajasthanboard#RajasthanBoardResult ll #RajasthanBoardResult pic.twitter.com/kLkPutf6Yi— Shubham Dhandhor 🇮🇳 (@ShubhamDhandhor) May 24, 2023
25 May, 2023 12:43 AM IST
To check the RBSE Class 12th Arts stream result, candidates need to type following message anf send it to below numbers
RJ12A <Space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750 or 56263.
25 May, 2023 12:38 AM IST
The official website to check RBSE Board Arts result 2023 is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.
25 May, 2023 12:28 AM IST
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER)has announced the Arts result date and time. As per the latest update RBSE Arts result 2023 is scheduled to be announced on May 25 at 3:15 pm. But there is no any announcement on RBSE 10th result. However, it is expected that class 10th result may be announced sson.
25 May, 2023 12:16 AM IST
BSER to declare RBSE 12th arts result 2023 on May 25 at 3:15 pm.