RBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Arts: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will likely to declare the RBSE 12th Arts result 2022 in the last week of June. Students can check their RBSE class 12th result 2022 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To check the Rajasthan Board 10th result 2022, students have to use their roll number. As of now, the authorities have not yet announced any official date for the release of the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts result 2022. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page after the declaration of the result. Keep refreshing this page for latest updates on RBSE 12th Arts result.



Updated as on 2/05/2022 at 5.07 PM



RBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Arts: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will announce the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2022 in online mode. The result will be available on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To check the Rajasthan Board Arts 12th result 2022, students need to use their roll number in the login window.

The Rajasthan Board result 2022 class 12 Arts will likely include the following details - Name of Student, Roll Number, Date of Birth, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, List of Subjects, Marks Obtained, Total Marks, Pass Percentage, Final Status of result. Go through the article to know complete details about 12th Arts result here

RBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Arts Highlights

Overview Specifications Board name Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Exam name RBSE 12th Arts exam Exam mode Offline Official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in Session 2021-2022 RBSE Class 12th Result May/June 2022 Mode of Result Online

Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Class 12 Arts Date and Time

The authorities have not yet released the exam dates of RBSE 12th Arts. Also, the result dates will be available after the exam gets over. Till then, students can go through the exam and other related dates. Keeping in mind the previous year trends, the students can check the expected RBSE result 12th 2022 Arts -

Events Dates Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Exam Dates 24th March to 26th April 2022 RBSE Arts 12th Result 2022 June 2022 RBSE Arts 12th Revaluation application July 2022 RBSE Arts 12th revaluation result August 2022 RBSE Arts 12th Supplementary exam August 2022 RBSE Arts 12th supplementary result September 2022

How To Check RBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Arts in Online Mode?

Once the Rajasthan Board announces class 12th Arts result 2022, the same will be made available on this page. The students can alternatively register with JagranJosh through their mobile number and email id to never miss any update on the RBSE 12th Result 2022. They can also go through the steps to know how to check Rajasthan Board 12th Arts result 2022 -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan - rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - On the homepage, click the Rajasthan Class 12th Arts result link.

Step 3rd - A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4th - Enter the roll number in the result window and click on the submit button.

Step 5th - Rajasthan board 12th Arts result 2022 will appear on the screen.

How to Check RBSE Result 2022 Class 12th Arts Via SMS?

Alternatively, students can also access the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2022 via SMS. They can check their RBSE 12th result 2022 for Arts through SMS by following this - students will have to send SMS in this format - RJ12A <Space> ROLL NUMBER and send it at 5676750/56263.

Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2022 - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

For better understanding, here we have provided a sample image of RBSE 12th result checking procedure. They can check the images below -

Step 1st - Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2nd - Look for the result tab and click on it, the below-mentioned page will appear.

Step 3rd - Now, click on the respective result link, a login window will appear.

Step 4th - Enter the required credentials and the RBSE result 2022 will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in RBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Arts?

Students must ensure that the details mentioned on it are correct. We have provided here the details that may be mentioned on the Rajasthan Board 2022 result for class 12th based on last year's data. Check the information here -

Name of the student

Exam name (RBSE 12th Arts)

Roll number

Subjects

Father’s name

Mother’s name

School name

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Grades

Percentage secured

Result status

Overall grade

Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result Statistics

Along with the declaration of Rajasthan Board 12th result 2022, the board releases the result statistics. In 2021, the total number of students registered from the Science stream were 2,36,030 Whereas, the overall pass percentage from Science stream - 99.52%. Students registered in the Commerce stream was 31,953 and the pass percentage was 99.73% Whereas pass percentage in Arts stream - 99.19%.

Rajasthan Board Inter Arts Result Statistics

Years Total appeared Total passed Overall pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2021 99.19% 99.41% 99.67% 2020 580725 526726 90.70% 93.10% 88.45% 2019 566576 498569 88% 90.81% 85.41%

What After the Release of Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2022?

After checking the RBSE Arts 12th result 2022, the students are advised to take a printout of the scorecard. Until the official mark sheet is issued by the Rajasthan Board, the students can use the provisional mark sheet released online. After the release of the original RBSE 12th Arts result 2022 mark sheet, it is advised that the students must collect the same from their respective schools once they are issued by the Rajasthan Board.

Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Class 12 Arts - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Once the authorities formally announce the BSER 12th Arts result 2022, the students may feel that their hard work has not been truly justified. In that case, the students must not lose hope as the Rajasthan Board has the provision of rechecking/re-evaluation of answer sheets. The students may opt for rechecking/reevaluation of their answer sheets at the cost of the nominal fee charged by the Board. In case of a change in marks, the same would be updated in the original mark sheet.

RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

If a student, unfortunately, fails in the exam, the Rajasthan Board will provide him with the opportunity to write the exam of those subjectss again to help him save his academic year. The students can appear in the compartmental examination of the Rajasthan board by filling in the application form through the official website of the board and paying a requisite amount of fee. The students must note that they can only appear in the compartmental examination conducted by the Rajasthan Board provided they fail in one or two subjects.

Rajasthan Board Inter Arts Result - Toppers Name, Marks, Percentage

The Rajasthan Board will announce the RBSE 12th toppers 2022 after the formal declaration of the Rajasthan Board 12th result 2022. The toppers in the Class 12 Arts stream will also be felicitated in a ceremony that will be organised by the board. Once the authorities release the names of the toppers, the same will be updated here.

About Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) which was established in 1957 is the apex body for monitoring and regulating the secondary and senior secondary level school education in the state of Rajasthan. Around 6,000 schools are affiliated with the Board and more than 15 lakh students participate in the examinations conducted by the BSER every year.

The BSER also conducts science talent search examinations and national talent search examinations. It also promotes Sanskrit and Cultural Studies and has a unique course structure in the form of Varishtha Upadhayay Parisksha for class 12th students and Praveshika Parisksha for class 10th students.