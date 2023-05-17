RBSE 5th Result 2023 Date, Time Expected Soon at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will soon announce the results of class 5th in online mode. Once declared, students who have appeared for the class 5th board exams can check their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Get direct links here

RBSE 5th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, (BSER) is expected to announce the results of class 5th soon in online mode. Once released, students who have appeared for the RBSE 5th board examinations can check their results by filling out the necessary login credentials such as roll number and date of birth by visiting the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage for class 5th was 93.80%. In terms of girls vs boys battle, the girls have outshined boys marginally. Qualified candidates will have to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools.

Where to check Rajasthan Board 5th result 2023?

The Rajasthan board result 2023 for class 5th can be checked through the official websites that are given below:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajshaladarpan.nic.in

How to check RBSE 5 result 2023 through the official website?

Students who have appeared for the class 5th examinations can follow the steps that are given below to check their Rajasthan board class 5th results 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Rajasthan board- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the RBSE 5th result 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out all the required details such as roll number or registration number to get the results

Step 4: The RBSE class 5th results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the results and download it for future use

Details Mentioned on the Rajasthan Board class 5th Scorecard 2023?

As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the RBSE class 5th scorecard will have the below-listed details mentioned on it.

Student's name

Roll number

Subject name

Parents' name i.e. Mother’s name, Father’s name

Date of birth (DOB)

Name of the school

Marks obtained by the candidate in each subject

Overall grades secured

How to Check Rajasthan Board Class 5th Result 2023 via SMS?

In case if the official website of the Rajasthan board crashes due to heavy traffic, then students can also check their RBSE class 5th results through SMS. They can check the steps mentioned below:

Result Name Format Send to Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result 2023 RESULT (space) RAJ5(space)rollnumber 56263

Rajasthan Board Class 5th Result 2022: Last Year Statistics

Overview Specifications Girls Pass Percentage 94% Boys Pass Percentage 93.6% Overall Pass Percentage 93.8%

Rajasthan Board Class 5th Result 2023: Highlights

Candidates can check the RBSE class 5th result 2023 highlights in the table mentioned below:

Board name The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, (BSER) Examination name Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 5th Rajasthan Board 5th Result Date and Time 2023 May 2023 (Expected) Official links to check RBSE class 5th results 2023 rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajshaladarpan.nic.in Result status To be announced

