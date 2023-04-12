RBSE Exam 2023: Rajasthan Board April 11 exams to be held on April 13, Check Details Here

Rajasthan Board to conduct the postponed exams on April 13, 2023. Students scheduled to appear for the exams can check the exam details here.

RBSE Exam 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will be deferred exams on April 13, 2023. The class 10 vocational exam and class 12 painting exams scheduled for April 11, 2023, will now be held on April 13, 2023. The decision to postpone the exams was taken considering the public holiday declared by the government celebrating Jyotiba Phule Jayanti. There is however no change in the timing of the examination.

According to the official notification released, due to the public holiday declared on April 11, 2023, celebrating Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's birth anniversary, the secondary vocational exam, senior secondary painting exams and Praveshika Sanskritam-II exams scheduled for April 11, 2023, will be conducted on April April 13, 2023.

The exam will be conducted from 8:45 am onwards across the designated exam centres. Candidates appearing for the exams are advised to reach the exam centre as per the revised dates.

RBSE Exam Deferred Notification - Click Here

RBSE Exam 2023

Rajasthan board is conducting the class 10 and 12 exams in a single shift from March 16 to April 13, 2023, and March 9 to April 13, 2023. Candidates taking the exam are required to report to the exam centre along with they admit card. Over 21 lakh students have registered for the Rajasthan board exams 2023.

Rajasthan Board is expected to announce the class 10 and 12 exam results by May 2023. A confirmed date and time for the announcement of the board results will be given by the board officials soon. Students who have appeared for the Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details on the board results.

Also Read: RBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Rajasthan Board Latest News and Updates Here