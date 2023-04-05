RBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Rajasthan Board Latest News and Updates Here

RBSE class 10th result 2023 Date and Time: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will be announcing the date and time for the examination results soon. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10 exams can check the result date and time details here.

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Date & Time: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will be announcing the 10th result 2023 soon. The board conducted the class 10 exams from March 16 to April 11, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10 Rajasthan board exam 2023, can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

Rajasthan board officials will announce the result date and time for 10th results soon. To check the Rajasthan 10th result 2023, students can visit the official website and enter the class 10 roll number in the result link. The board will be announcing the RBSE 10th result 2023 on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE class 10 result 2023 Date and Time

Rajasthan board 10th result 2023 will be announced by the board officials soon. The date and time for the declaration of the class 10 result 2023 will be announced by the officials soon. According to updates, the 10th result 2023 is expected to be announced by May-June 2023. Students can keep visiting this page for regular updates on the date and time for the RBSE 10th result 2023.

How to Check RBSE 10th result 2023 Online?

The Rajasthan board 10th result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board soon. Students who have appeared for the board exams can follow the instructions given here to check the result.

Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan board official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the result link

Step 4: Download the result for further reference

RBSE class 10 result 2023 re-evaluation

The Rajasthan 10th result 2023 will be announced on the board website soon. Along with the result, the board will also announce the details of the 10th re-evaluation process. The applications for the class 10th re-evaluation process will be made available on the official website shortly after the results are announced.

RBSE 10th Compartment result 2023

Rajasthan 10th compartment exam 2023 is conducted for students unable to qualify the exams in their first attempt. Candidates can visit the official website of the board and apply for the compartment exams. The details regarding the 10th compartment exams including the schedule and the application details will be announced shortly.

RBSE class 10 result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

Rajasthan 10th result 2023 statistics include the details of the students who have appeared and qualified the 10th examination. The board officials will announce the 10th statistics along with announcing the board results. Candidates can check the statistics from the previous year below.

Years Total students Overall Pass % Boys’ Pass % Girls’ Pass % 2022 877849 82.89 81.62 84.38% 2021 1152201 80.63 79.99 81.41% 2020 11,79,830 80.63% 78.99% 81.41%

RBSE class 10 result Topper List (Previous Years)

Rajasthan class 10 results will be announced by the officials by May 2023. The board officials will also announce the toppers list for the class 10 exams along with the results. Candidates can check the 10th toppers from the previous year below.

Topper Name Marks Secured Hitesh Kumar Sharma 99.33% Kaushal Kumar 99.17% Komal 98.83% Kaustubh Agrawal 98.50% Shaheen Afroz 98.50%

RBSE Grading System For RBSE class 10th

Rajasthan board 10th result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board. When the results are announced, the scorecard will also mention the grade as per the marks secured by the students. The grading system following for the 10th result 2023 is as follows

Grade Mark A+ 100 to 91 A 90 to 76 B 75 to 61 C 60 to 41 D 40 to 33

Official Links To Check 10th RBSE result 2023

RBSE 10th result 2023 will be announced on the official website of Rajasthan board. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the 10th roll number in the link given. The class 10 result 2023 will be announced on the below-given website.