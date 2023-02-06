JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

RCF Railway Recruitment 2023 For 550 Apprentice Posts @rcf.indianrailways.gov.in, Check Application Process

RCF Railway has invited online applications for the 550 Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check  RCF Railway  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala has invited online applications for the 550 Apprentice post in different trades on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 10th/12th certificate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 04 March 2023.


Notification Details RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: 
 Notice No A-1/2023

Important Dates RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:  
Last Date online submission of the application is 04 March 2023. 

Vacancy Details RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification: 
Fitter-215
Welder (G&E)-230
Machinist-05
Painter (G)-05
Carpenter-05
Electrician-75
AC& Ref. Mechanic-15

Eligibility Criteria RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should have 10th pass or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational  Training. 
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/how to apply/selection process for the Apprentice posts.

Age Limit (As on 31 March 2023)
Minimum age-15 Years
Maximum age limit-24 Years

How To Download: RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023  Notification: 

  1. Visit the official website of Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala-rcf.indianrailways.gov.in
  2. Click on the link - ‘ Notice for engagement of Act Apprentices for imparting training under the Apprentices Act 1961 for the year 2023-24' available on the home page.
  3. Now you will get the PDF of the RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:  in a new window.
  4. Download RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:   and save the same for your future reference.
     
    RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Details 

Posts Name Apprentice
Organization Name Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala
Advertisement no. A-1/2023
No, of Posts 550
Age Limit  
Minimum 15 Years
Maximum 24 Years
Last Date 04 March 2023
Application Mode Online 
Educational Qualification  10th Passed 

 

How to Apply RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification: 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website i.e.-https://rcf.indianrailways.gov.in on or before 04 March 2023. 

