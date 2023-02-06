RCF Railway Recruitment 2023 For 550 Apprentice Posts @rcf.indianrailways.gov.in, Check Application Process

RCF Railway has invited online applications for the 550 Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check RCF Railway Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala has invited online applications for the 550 Apprentice post in different trades on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 10th/12th certificate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before 04 March 2023.



Notification Details RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023:

Notice No A-1/2023

Important Dates RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date online submission of the application is 04 March 2023.

Vacancy Details RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Fitter-215

Welder (G&E)-230

Machinist-05

Painter (G)-05

Carpenter-05

Electrician-75

AC& Ref. Mechanic-15

Eligibility Criteria RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have 10th pass or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/how to apply/selection process for the Apprentice posts.

Age Limit (As on 31 March 2023)

Minimum age-15 Years

Maximum age limit-24 Years

How To Download: RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Visit the official website of Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala-rcf.indianrailways.gov.in



RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Details

How to Apply RCF Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website i.e.-https://rcf.indianrailways.gov.in on or before 04 March 2023.