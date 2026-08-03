RCFL MT Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 95 Management Trainee Posts, Check Eligibility
RCFL MT Recruitment 2026: The recruitment drive aims to fill 95 Management Trainee vacancies in trades such as Chemical, Boiler, Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Industrial Engineering, Information Technology, Finance and others. Check all details here.
RCFL MT Recruitment 2026: The Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) is a leading profit-making "Navratna" Government of India has launched recruitment drive for Management Trainee posts in Technical and Non-Technical disciplines including Chemical, Boiler, Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Industrial Engineering, Information Technology, Finance and others.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for these posts in online mode on or before August 24, 2026.
RCFL MT Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details
The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies in different trades such as Chemical, Boiler, Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Industrial Engineering, Information Technology, Finance and others. Check the discipline wise vacancy break up given below-
- Chemical: 32
- Boiler: 6
- Mechanical: 4
- Electrical: 10
- Instrumentation: 9
- Materials: 1
- Civil: 1
- Fire: 1
- CC LAB: 1
- Industrial Engineering: 2
- Information Technology: 5
- Rajbhasha: 2
- Finance: 10
- Marketing: 10
RCFL MT Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for these Management Trainee posts should have discipline wise educational qualification as mentioned in the notification.
Management Trainee (Information Technology): A. Regular full time 4 years B.E. / B. Tech in Information Technology / Computer Science / Computer Technology /Computer Engineering from UGC / AICTE approved Institutions.
Regular and full time Dual/Integrated / Allied Degrees are also eligible, however, Information Technology / Computer Science / Computer Technology /Computer Engineering must be mentioned in the degrees. OR
B. Three years regular and full time BE / B. Tech in Information Technology /Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering from UGC / AICTE approved Institution acquired after 3 years regular and full time Diploma in Engineering. Regular and full time Dual/Integrated / Allied Degrees are also eligible, however, Information Technology / Computer must be mentioned in the degrees.
How To Apply For RCFL MT Jobs 2026?
Candidates can apply online for these posts at the official website www.rcfltd.com. You will have to click on the option apply online link which will open a new screen. To register your application you will have to click the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. You can follow the detailed guidelines on the official notification.
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