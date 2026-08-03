RCFL MT Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 95 Management Trainee Posts, Check Eligibility

RCFL MT Recruitment 2026: The Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) is a leading profit-making "Navratna" Government of India has launched recruitment drive for Management Trainee posts in Technical and Non-Technical disciplines including Chemical, Boiler, Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Industrial Engineering, Information Technology, Finance and others.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for these posts in online mode on or before August 24, 2026.

RCFL MT Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies in different trades such as Chemical, Boiler, Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Industrial Engineering, Information Technology, Finance and others. Check the discipline wise vacancy break up given below-