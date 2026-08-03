KPSC KAS Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 319 Group A & B Posts - Check Official Notice, Application Form Date and More
KPSC KAS Recruitment 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) for the 319 Gazetted Probationers (Group A and Group B) posts under the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS). Out of 319 posts, 117 Group 'A' positions and 202 foe Group 'B'. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 31, 2026. Check all details here.
KPSC KAS Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has commenced the online application process for the Gazetted Probationers (Group A and Group B) posts on its official website. Candidates can apply online for these posts through the online apply link-https://kpsconline.karnataka.gov.in/Login/Login. Earlier the KPSC had released the detailed notification for the Gazetted Probationers (Group A and Group B) posts under the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS). A total of 319 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 117 Group 'A' positions and 202 Group 'B' positions across various state departments.
Candidates having Bachelor's or a Master's Degree awarded by a recognized university have a golden chance to apply for this much awaited KPSC KAS Recruitment 2026 across the state. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in a screening test which will be tentatively held on November 15, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 31, 2026.
KPSC KAS 2026 Notification PDF
The detailed KPSC KAS 2026 Notification has been released on its official website https://kpsc.kar.nic.in/. The notification pdf contains all the crucial details including eligibility criteria, selection process, application dates, syllabus, salary, number of vacancies, and other instructions for candidates. You can ownload the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-
|KPSC KAS 2026
|Notification PDF
KPSC KAS 2026 Notification Highlights
Under the KPSC KAS Recruitment 2026 drive, a total of 319 posts are to be filled out of which 117 Group 'A' positions and 202 Group 'B' positions across various state departments. Interested applicants are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying online.
|Particular
|Details
|Recruiting Authority
|Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC)
|Exam Name
|Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS)
|Posts
|Gazetted Probationers (Group A & Group B)
|Total Vacancies
|319
|Application Mode
|Online
|Last Date to Apply
|August 31, 2026
|Preliminary Exam Date
|November 15 2026 (Tentative)
|Selection Process
|Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, Interview
|Official Website
|kpsc.kar.nic.in
KPSC KAS 2026 Vacancy
Applications are invited to fill up a total of 319 Gazetted Probationer posts for the 2026-27 session. Out of 319 posts, 117 are for Group 'A' positions and 202 Group 'B' positions across various state departments. Below are the details of the positions under KPSC KAS Recruitment 2026-
|Particulars
|Details
|Group 'A' Positions
|117
|Group 'B' Positions
|202
Download KPSC KAS Syllabus 2026
Can Appearing Candidates in Final Semester Can Apply for KPSC KAS 2026?
Yes, as per the eligibility criteria and educational qualification released, candidates should have Bachelor's or a Master's Degree awarded by a recognized university in India, or an equivalent qualification. However, those awaiting final year/semester exam results are also eligible to sit for the preliminary exam, but they must produce proof of passing before registering for the Main Examination. You are advised to check the details of the eligibility criteria notification before applying for these posts.
Steps to Apply Online for KPSC KAS 2026
To apply for KPSC KAS 2026 Notification, candidates are required to fulfill all the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the notification. You can apply for these posts after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official KPSC website.
- Follow the One-Time Registration (OTR), if not already registered yet.
- Now provide your login credentials to the link.
- Open the KPSC KAS 2026 application form on the home page.
- Now provide your all personal, educational, and communication details.
- Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature.
- Pay the prescribed application fee.
- Verify all details carefully.
- Submit the application form.
- Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.