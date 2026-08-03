KPSC KAS Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Prelims Syllabus PDF Here
KPSC KAS Syllabus 2026: The KPSC has rolled out the notification for Karnataka Administrative Services and the candidates applying for the KPSC KAS must start their preparation by downloading the syllabus from the official website at kpsc.kar.nic.in. The paper-wise syllabus pdf is also provided here to download. Check this article to know the KPSC KAS Prelims exam pattern and paper-wise syllabus topics.
Key Points
- KAS Preliminary examination is scheduled for 15 November 2026.
- Application window for 319 posts is from 01 August to 31 August 2026.
- KPSC recruiting 319 Gazetted Probationers (Group A & B) posts.
KPSC KAS Syllabus 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) will conduct the KAS Preliminary examination on 15 November 2026. The application process is underway, therefore, the candidates who are planning to apply can do so between 01 August to 31 August 2026 for a total of 319 posts. After submitting the application form, the candidates should download the KPSC KAS syllabus and start their preparation. Go through the syllabus and read it carefully. The KPSC KAS selection process involves three-stages- Prelims, Mains, and Personality Test. The KPSC KAS Prelims is conducted in offline mode and involves two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates must take the help of the syllabus to streamline their preparation according to the requirements of the exam.
KPSC KAS Syllabus 2026 Highlights
The KPSC will conduct the KAS recruitment examination for the Gazetted Probationers (Group A & B) 319 posts. The candidates are advised to download the KPSC KAS syllabus to kickstart their preparation. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC)
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Exam Name
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Karnataka Administrative Services
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Post Name
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Gazetted Probationers (Group A & B) Posts
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No. of Vacancies
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319
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Prelims Exam Date
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15 November 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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Type of Questions
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Objective-Type
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Official Website
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kpsc.kar.nic.in
KPSC KAS Prelims Exam Pattern 2026
The KPSC KAS Prelims exam consists of two papers, each paper carrying 100 questions with each question carrying two marks and each paper shall be of a maximum of 200 marks and of a duration of two hours (Total for following two papers 400 marks).
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Sl.No.
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Subject Area
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No. of questions
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Marks
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Paper - 1
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01
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General studies related to National and International importance
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40
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80
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02
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Humanities (History, Geography, Polity, Economy)
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60
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120
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Total
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100
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200
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Paper - 2
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01
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General studies related to State importance
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40
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80
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02
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General Science & Technology, Environment & Ecology
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30
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60
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03
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General Mental Ability
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30
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60
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Total
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100
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200
KPSC KAS Prelims Syllabus 2026 PDF Download
The candidates can download the KPSC KAS Prelims syllabus through the link provided here. The syllabus will help them shape their preparation in a manner which could lead them to success.
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KPSC KAS Prelims Syllabus 2026
KPSC KAS Prelims Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026
The KPSC KAS prelims consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The topic-wise syllabus has been given here.
Paper I Syllabus
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Current events of National and International importance.
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Humanities: History of India - Emphasis shall be on broad general understanding of the subject in its social, economic, cultural and political aspects with a focus on Indian national movement with special emphasis on Karnataka.
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World Geography and Geography of India with a focus on Karnataka.
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Indian polity and economy, including the country's political system, rural development, planning and economic reforms in India-sustainable development, poverty alleviation, demographics, social sector initiatives etc.
Paper II Syllabus
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Current events of State importance and important State Government programmes.
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General Science & Technology, Environment & Ecology-contemporary developments in science and technology and their implications including matters of everyday observations and experience, as may be expected of a well educated person who has not made a special study of any scientific discipline general issues on Health, environmental ecology, biodiversity and climate change that do not require subject specialization.
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General Mental Ability, Comprehension, Logical reasoning and Analytical ability, Decision making, problem solving, Basic innumeracy (numbers and their relations, order of magnitude etc.,) and data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc., (class X/SSLC level).
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.