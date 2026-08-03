KPSC KAS Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Prelims Syllabus PDF Here

Key Points KAS Preliminary examination is scheduled for 15 November 2026.

Application window for 319 posts is from 01 August to 31 August 2026.

KPSC recruiting 319 Gazetted Probationers (Group A & B) posts.

KPSC KAS Syllabus 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) will conduct the KAS Preliminary examination on 15 November 2026. The application process is underway, therefore, the candidates who are planning to apply can do so between 01 August to 31 August 2026 for a total of 319 posts. After submitting the application form, the candidates should download the KPSC KAS syllabus and start their preparation. Go through the syllabus and read it carefully. The KPSC KAS selection process involves three-stages- Prelims, Mains, and Personality Test. The KPSC KAS Prelims is conducted in offline mode and involves two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates must take the help of the syllabus to streamline their preparation according to the requirements of the exam. KPSC KAS Syllabus 2026 Highlights

The KPSC will conduct the KAS recruitment examination for the Gazetted Probationers (Group A & B) 319 posts. The candidates are advised to download the KPSC KAS syllabus to kickstart their preparation. Check the highlights in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Exam Name Karnataka Administrative Services Post Name Gazetted Probationers (Group A & B) Posts No. of Vacancies 319 Prelims Exam Date 15 November 2026 Exam Mode Offline Type of Questions Objective-Type Official Website kpsc.kar.nic.in KPSC KAS Prelims Exam Pattern 2026 The KPSC KAS Prelims exam consists of two papers, each paper carrying 100 questions with each question carrying two marks and each paper shall be of a maximum of 200 marks and of a duration of two hours (Total for following two papers 400 marks).

Sl.No. Subject Area No. of questions Marks Paper - 1 01 General studies related to National and International importance 40 80 02 Humanities (History, Geography, Polity, Economy) 60 120 Total 100 200 Paper - 2 01 General studies related to State importance 40 80 02 General Science & Technology, Environment & Ecology 30 60 03 General Mental Ability 30 60 Total 100 200 KPSC KAS Prelims Syllabus 2026 PDF Download The candidates can download the KPSC KAS Prelims syllabus through the link provided here. The syllabus will help them shape their preparation in a manner which could lead them to success. KPSC KAS Prelims Syllabus 2026 Download Here KPSC KAS Prelims Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026 The KPSC KAS prelims consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The topic-wise syllabus has been given here.