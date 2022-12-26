RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off 2022: Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut-off marks 2022 to be announced soon on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for 9760 vacancies. Get the expected and previous year's cut-off marks, and factors affecting the cut off marks.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission is going to announce the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut-off marks soon. These cut-off marks are released separately for all categories on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Earlier, this month, the commission announced 9760 vacancies for different subjects. 

The candidates are advised to check the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut-off marks to know about the difficulty level of the exam along with the competition in the exam. The examination is conducted from December 17 to 24, 2022. Go through this page to know about the subject-wise minimum cut-off marks along with the factors affecting the same. 

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Calendar

 

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

5th April 2022

Application Start Date

11th April 2022

Application End Date

14th May 2022

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II 2022 Admit Card

16th December 2022 Onwards

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II 2022 Written Exam

21st December to 27th December 2022

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Expected Cut Off Marks

Category Name

Expected Cut Off Marks

General

385-364 Marks

SC

355-340 Marks

ST

340-120 Marks

OBC

380-360 Marks

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut-off marks for the previous year are announced for all the subjects separately.  Candidates can analyse the minimum cut-off to get an idea of the level of the examination and competition level. Go through the section below to know about the prescribed RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut-off marks for the TSP and Non-TSP area. 

TSP Area

Subject

Category

RPSC 2nd Grade Cut-Off Marks

Hindi

Gen (TSP)

GEN

268.70

WE

299.08

WD

81.22

DV

240.16

SC (TSP)

GEN

250.66

WE

262.49

WD

62.59

ST (TSP)

GEN

226.80

WE

227.84

WD

ALL

DV

138.38

English

Gen (TSP)

GEN

289.63

WE

292.64

SC (TSP)

GEN

178.68

WE

132.92

Science

Gen (TSP)

GEN

186.87

WE

190.57

WD

32.88

SC (TSP)

GEN

170.98

ST (TSP)

GEN

155.71

WE

150.05

WD

NA

Math

Gen (TSP)

GEN

154.28

WE

146.30

WD

93.77

SC (TSP)

GEN

122.69

ST (TSP)

GEN

82.81

WE

68.61

WD

N.A

Sanskrit

Gen (TSP)

GEN

345.10

WE

357.29

WD

58.16

DV

238.17

SC (TSP)

GEN

326.92

WE

310.61

ST (TSP)

GEN

310.48

WE

314.92

WD

39.30

DV

131.48

Social Science

Gen (TSP)

GEN

229.66

WE

211.60

WD

65.60

DV

132.52

SC (TSP)

GEN

214.87

WE

173.36

WD

12.15

ST (TSP)

GEN

194.72

WE

169.37

WD

16.77

DV

92.38

Urdu

Gen (TSP)

GEN

115.36

WE

224.26

ST (TSP)

GEN

76.93

WE

N.A.

Factors Affecting the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Cut-Off Marks

The RPSC 2nd-grade teacher cut-off marks are one of the important tools useful for deciding the names of the candidates eligible for the merit list. Hence, the authorities consider the following factors while determining the minimum cut-off marks. 

  • Total Vacancies announced by the commission
  • Difficulty level of the questions asked
  • Normalization method used by the commission
  • Average attempts made by the commission

How to Check the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut-Off Marks 2022?

The RPSC 2nd-grade teacher cut-off marks have to be downloaded from the official website of the commission. The following steps are helpful to check the same whenever it is announced. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the news and events on the right-hand side

Step 3: Click on the RPSC 2nd-grade teacher cut-off marks link and open the same.

Step 4: Now, open the PDF file and compare the marks secured in the exam with the announced cut-off marks

Step 5: Save a copy of the RPSC 2nd-grade teacher cut-off marks PDF on the device. 

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2022 Download Link

 

FAQ

Q1: How can I check the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut-off marks?

Candidates can check out the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut-off marks on the official website of the commission.

Q2: What factors are going to affect the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut-off marks?

Factors like vacancies notified by the commission, difficulty level of the questions asked, and normalisation method are going to affect the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut-off marks.

Q3: What are the expected cut-off marks for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam?

As per the experts, the expected cut-off marks for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam are going to be somewhere between 235 to 250 marks.

