RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off 2022: Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut-off marks 2022 to be announced soon on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for 9760 vacancies. Get the expected and previous year's cut-off marks, and factors affecting the cut off marks.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission is going to announce the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut-off marks soon. These cut-off marks are released separately for all categories on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Earlier, this month, the commission announced 9760 vacancies for different subjects.

The candidates are advised to check the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut-off marks to know about the difficulty level of the exam along with the competition in the exam. The examination is conducted from December 17 to 24, 2022. Go through this page to know about the subject-wise minimum cut-off marks along with the factors affecting the same.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Calendar

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 5th April 2022 Application Start Date 11th April 2022 Application End Date 14th May 2022 RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II 2022 Admit Card 16th December 2022 Onwards RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II 2022 Written Exam 21st December to 27th December 2022

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Expected Cut Off Marks

Category Name Expected Cut Off Marks General 385-364 Marks SC 355-340 Marks ST 340-120 Marks OBC 380-360 Marks

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut-off marks for the previous year are announced for all the subjects separately. Candidates can analyse the minimum cut-off to get an idea of the level of the examination and competition level. Go through the section below to know about the prescribed RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher cut-off marks for the TSP and Non-TSP area.

TSP Area

Subject Category RPSC 2nd Grade Cut-Off Marks Hindi Gen (TSP) GEN 268.70 WE 299.08 WD 81.22 DV 240.16 SC (TSP) GEN 250.66 WE 262.49 WD 62.59 ST (TSP) GEN 226.80 WE 227.84 WD ALL DV 138.38 English Gen (TSP) GEN 289.63 WE 292.64 SC (TSP) GEN 178.68 WE 132.92 Science Gen (TSP) GEN 186.87 WE 190.57 WD 32.88 SC (TSP) GEN 170.98 ST (TSP) GEN 155.71 WE 150.05 WD NA Math Gen (TSP) GEN 154.28 WE 146.30 WD 93.77 SC (TSP) GEN 122.69 ST (TSP) GEN 82.81 WE 68.61 WD N.A Sanskrit Gen (TSP) GEN 345.10 WE 357.29 WD 58.16 DV 238.17 SC (TSP) GEN 326.92 WE 310.61 ST (TSP) GEN 310.48 WE 314.92 WD 39.30 DV 131.48 Social Science Gen (TSP) GEN 229.66 WE 211.60 WD 65.60 DV 132.52 SC (TSP) GEN 214.87 WE 173.36 WD 12.15 ST (TSP) GEN 194.72 WE 169.37 WD 16.77 DV 92.38 Urdu Gen (TSP) GEN 115.36 WE 224.26 ST (TSP) GEN 76.93 WE N.A.

Factors Affecting the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Cut-Off Marks

The RPSC 2nd-grade teacher cut-off marks are one of the important tools useful for deciding the names of the candidates eligible for the merit list. Hence, the authorities consider the following factors while determining the minimum cut-off marks.

Total Vacancies announced by the commission

Difficulty level of the questions asked

Normalization method used by the commission

Average attempts made by the commission

How to Check the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut-Off Marks 2022?

The RPSC 2nd-grade teacher cut-off marks have to be downloaded from the official website of the commission. The following steps are helpful to check the same whenever it is announced.

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the news and events on the right-hand side

Step 3: Click on the RPSC 2nd-grade teacher cut-off marks link and open the same.

Step 4: Now, open the PDF file and compare the marks secured in the exam with the announced cut-off marks

Step 5: Save a copy of the RPSC 2nd-grade teacher cut-off marks PDF on the device.

