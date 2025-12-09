CG Police Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RPSC Answer Key 2025 OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download AARO, SO, AAO Provisional Answer Key PDF Here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 9, 2025, 17:47 IST

RPSC Answer Key 2025 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website. Candidates can download the model answer key for the posts of Agriculture Research Officer, Statistical Officer, Assistant Agriculture Officer and Asst. Agriculture Research Officer(Agriculture Deptt.) Exam-2024 on its official website. Check the download link and other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

RPSC AARO Answer Key 2025: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released an answer key for the post of Agriculture Research Officer, Statistical Officer, Assistant Agriculture Officer and Asst. Agriculture Research Officer(Agriculture Deptt.) Exam-2024 on its official website. The Commission had conducted the written exam for these posts from October 10 to 29, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the answer key through the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC AARO Answer Key 2025 Download Link

Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for various posts under Asst. Agriculture Research Officer(Agriculture Deptt.) Exam-2024 are advised to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, through the link. You can download the answer key after clicking the concerned link given below-

Name of Posts Answer Key PDF
 Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 (G.K for Various Post) (Paper-I) Download PDF
 Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( AARO -Plant Pathology) Download PDF
 Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( AARO -Botany) Download PDF
 Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( AARO -Entomology) Download PDF
 Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( AARO -Agronomy) Download PDF
 Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( AARO - Agriculture Chemistry)) Download PDF
 Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( ARO -Horticulture) Download PDF
 Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( ARO -Plant Pathology) Download PDF
 Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( ARO - Agriculture Botany) Download PDF
 Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( ARO - Entomology) Download PDF
 Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( ARO - Agronomy) Download PDF

 RPSC AARO Answer Key 2025 Steps to Raise Objection

The Commission has uploaded the answer key for the posts of Agriculture Research Officer, Statistical Officer, Assistant Agriculture Officer and Asst. Agriculture Research Officer(Agriculture Deptt.) Exam on its official website. Candidates can raise their objection in online mode through the link available on the official website from December 10 to 12, 2025. To raise objections, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News