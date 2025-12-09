RPSC Answer Key 2025 OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download AARO, SO, AAO Provisional Answer Key PDF Here

RPSC AARO Answer Key 2025: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released an answer key for the post of Agriculture Research Officer, Statistical Officer, Assistant Agriculture Officer and Asst. Agriculture Research Officer(Agriculture Deptt.) Exam-2024 on its official website. The Commission had conducted the written exam for these posts from October 10 to 29, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the answer key through the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC AARO Answer Key 2025 Download Link

Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for various posts under Asst. Agriculture Research Officer(Agriculture Deptt.) Exam-2024 are advised to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, through the link. You can download the answer key after clicking the concerned link given below-