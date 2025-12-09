RPSC Answer Key 2025 OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download AARO, SO, AAO Provisional Answer Key PDF Here

RPSC AARO Answer Key 2025: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released an answer key for the post of Agriculture Research Officer, Statistical Officer, Assistant Agriculture Officer and Asst. Agriculture Research Officer(Agriculture Deptt.) Exam-2024 on its official website. The Commission had conducted the written exam for these posts from October 10 to 29, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the answer key through the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for various posts under Asst. Agriculture Research Officer(Agriculture Deptt.) Exam-2024 are advised to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, through the link. You can download the answer key after clicking the concerned link given below-
|Name of Posts
|Answer Key PDF
|Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 (G.K for Various Post) (Paper-I)
|Download PDF
|Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( AARO -Plant Pathology)
|Download PDF
|Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( AARO -Botany)
|Download PDF
|Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( AARO -Entomology)
|Download PDF
|Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( AARO -Agronomy)
|Download PDF
|Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( AARO - Agriculture Chemistry))
|Download PDF
|Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( ARO -Horticulture)
|Download PDF
|Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( ARO -Plant Pathology)
|Download PDF
|Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( ARO - Agriculture Botany)
|Download PDF
|Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( ARO - Entomology)
|Download PDF
|Model Answer Key for Agriculture Deptt. Exam - 2024 ( ARO - Agronomy)
|Download PDF
RPSC AARO Answer Key 2025 Steps to Raise Objection
The Commission has uploaded the answer key for the posts of Agriculture Research Officer, Statistical Officer, Assistant Agriculture Officer and Asst. Agriculture Research Officer(Agriculture Deptt.) Exam on its official website. Candidates can raise their objection in online mode through the link available on the official website from December 10 to 12, 2025. To raise objections, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link.
