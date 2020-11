RPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2020 Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Submit Objection from 21 to 23 Nov

RPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has, recently,the answer key of screening Test 2020 for the post of Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality) (Medical Education) and Assistant Professor (Super Speciality) (Medical Education). Candidates who appeared in the RPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2020 can download RPSC Answer Key on the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key Links are given below. Candidates can check the answers of the exam through the links below:

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Plastic and Reconst. Surgery) (Super Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Paediatric Surgery) (Super Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Neurosurgery) (Super Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Medical Gastroentrology) (Super Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Endocrinology) (Super Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Surgical Oncology) (Super Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Neurology) (Super Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Nephrology) (Super Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Neonatology) (Super Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Medical Oncology) (Super Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery) (Super Specialty) Screening Test

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Cardiology) (Super Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Tuberculosis and Resp. Med. / Pulmonary Medicine) (Broad Specialty)

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Radiotherapy) (Broad Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Radiological Physics) (Broad Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Radiodiagnosis) (Broad Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Psychiatry) (Broad Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation) (Broad Specialty) Screening Test

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Pharmacology) (Broad Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Orthopaedics) (Broad Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Ophthalmology) (Broad Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Obst. and Gynaecology) (Broad Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Nuclear Medicine) (Broad Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Microbiology) (Broad Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (General Surgery) (Broad Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (General Medicine ) (Broad Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Dermatology, Ven. and Leprosy ) (Broad Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Community Medicine) (Broad Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Bio-Chemistry) (Broad Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Answer Key for Asst. Professor (Anaesthesiology) (Broad Specialty) Screening Test - 2020

Candidates can submit objections, if any, against any answer online on the official website with a payment of non-refundable fee of Rs. 100 for each objection. The objection link will be available from 21 November to 23 November 2020 till 12 AM.

How to Submit RPSC Answer Key Objection for Assistant Professor Posts ?