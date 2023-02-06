RPSC Hospital Care Taker Admit Card 2023 OUT, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Other Details Here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the Hospital Care Taker Admit Card for the RPSC Recruitment 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the Rajasthan PSC i,e., rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in For more information such as procedure to download the admit card, direct link to download admit card and other details, candidates can refer to the article below.

The RPSC Hospital Care Taker 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 10th February 2023. The exam will be conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM.

The official notification also states that candidates will only be allowed to enter the examination hall till 60 minutes prior to the commencement of examination. After that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website by entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth. The applicants can also download the admit card by logging in to the Citizen app and selecting the recruitment portal link.

We have shared a step-by-step procedure to download the Admit Card. For detailed information candidates can refer to the official notification.

RPSC Hospital Care Taker Admit Card 2023 Official Notification

How to Download the RPSC Care Taker Admit Card 2023?

Go to the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission i.e., rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

At the top left corner of the screen a link of Candidate information will appear. Click on the link.

Select Exam Dashboard option from the Candidate information link.

Under this a list will be displayed of the upcoming examinations and a direct link will also be displayed against them.

Go to the Hospital Care Taker option and click on the link under the admit card section.

Enter your mandatory details such as login id and password.

Click on Submit Button, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and get a hard copy of it as well for future use.

The candidates must carry a valid id proof before entering the examination hall and must take a hard copy of the hall ticket with them to the venue. The candidates must follow all the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Central and the State Government.