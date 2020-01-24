RPSC JLO Answer Key 2019-20 Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Raise Objection if any upto 31 Jan

RPSC JLO Answer Key 2019-20: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key of Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4 for JLO Exam 2019 (Evidence Act, Limitation Act etc.) (TSP & NON TSP). Candidates can check the answer key from RPSC official website www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC JLO Answer Key PDF Links are also given below. Candidates can also download answers keys for all papers i.e. Paper 1 (Constitution of India), Paper 2 (CPC & CRPC,etc), Paper 3 (Evidence Act,Limitation Act etc.) and Paper 4 (General Hindi & English) through the link.

RPSC JLO Paper 1 Answer Key Download

RPSC JLO Paper 2 Answer Key Download

RPSC JLO Paper 3 Answer Key Download

RPSC JLO Paper 4 Answer Key Download

RPSC JLO Answer Key Notice

RPSC JLO Objection Link

Candidates can also raise or submit objections, if any, against any answer through online mode from 29 January to 31 January 2020. RPSC JLO Objections can be submitted by login into the SSO Portal https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin by submitting non-refundable fee of Rs. 100 for each objection. Objections send via any other mode will be not accepted.

How to Download RPSC JLO Answer Key?

Visit RPSC official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on ‘Answer Key for Junior Legal Officer Exam 2019 (Paper-IV)(General Hindi & English) or Answer Key for Junior Legal Officer Exam 2019 (Paper-III)(Evidence Act,Limitation Act etc.) or Answer Key for Junior Legal Officer Exam 2019 (Paper-II)(CPC & CRPC,etc) or Answer Key for Junior Legal Officer Exam 2019 (Paper-I)(Constitution Of India)’, appearing on the homepage under News Section A PDF File will be opened. Download jlo answer key and save it for future reference

How to raise RPSC JLO Objection

Visit RPSC SSO official website https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin Enter your SSOID/Username and Password Select ‘Recruitment Portal’ Click on ‘Question Objection’ and Pay Objection Fee Submit your objections

RPSC JLO Exam was conducted on n 26 and 27 December 2019 at the District Headquarter of Ajmer for the recruitment of 156 vacancies for Jr Legal Officer Posts in non TSP regions (145 Posts), and TSP regions (11 Posts).