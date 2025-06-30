RPSC Lecturer & Coach Answer Key 2025 Release at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Provisional Answer Key PDF - Link Here

RPSC Answer Key 2025 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on June 30, 2025 has released the Model Answer Key for Lecturer and Coach (School Edu. Dept.) - Comp. Exam-2024 on its official website. The written exam was held from June 23 to 25, 2025 for different languages including General Awareness & General Studies, Hindi, Geography, English & others. The RPSC Answer Key 2025 has been released in pdf format for the different subjects on the official website. Candidates appeared in the Lecturer and Coach (School Edu. Dept.) - Comp. Exams can check the Lecturer Answer Key 2025 from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Earlier candidates have raised their objections against the provisional answer key. You can download the RPSC Answer Key 2025 through the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Alternatively the answer key can be downloaded directly through the link given below.