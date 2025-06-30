RPSC Lecturer & Coach Answer Key 2025 Release at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Provisional Answer Key PDF - Link Here

RPSC Answer Key 2025 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on June 30, 2025 has released the Model Answer Key for Lecturer and Coach (School Edu. Dept.) - Comp. Exam-2024 on its official website. The written exam was held from June 23 to 25, 2025 for different languages including General Awareness & General Studies, Hindi, Geography, English & others. The RPSC Answer Key 2025 has been released in pdf format for the different subjects on the official website. Candidates appeared in the Lecturer and Coach (School Edu. Dept.) - Comp. Exams can check the Lecturer Answer Key 2025 from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC Answer Key 2025 Download
Earlier candidates have raised their objections against the provisional answer key. You can download the RPSC Answer Key 2025 through the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Alternatively the answer key can be downloaded directly through the link given below.
|Subjects
|Answer Key Download Link
|G.K. Group-A
|PDF Download Link
|Mathematics
|PDF Download Link
|Geography
|PDF Download Link
|English
|PDF Download Link
|Hindi
|PDF Download Link
RPSC Answer Key 2025 Highlights
Candidates can raise their objections in online mode from July 01 to 03, 2025 after following the steps mentioned in the notification. The details of the Lecturer and Coach (School Edu. Dept.) - Comp. Exam-2024 is given below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization Name
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|
Post Name
|
General Awareness & General Studies, Hindi, Geography, English & others
|
Exam Type
|
Written Exam
|
Raise objection schedule
|
July 01 to 03, 2025
|
Answer Key release date
|
June 30, 2025
|
Exam Date
|
23- 25, June 2025
|
Official Website
|rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
How to Download RPSC Answer Key 2025
- Go to RPSC official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on the link-Press Note regarding Online Objection on Model Answer Key for Lecturer and Coach (School Edu. Dept.) - Comp. Exam-2024 (G.K. Gr-A, Hindi, English, Geography, Mathematics)on the home page.
- Click on concerned answer key link for various subjects i.e. Political Science, Public Administration available on the home page.
- Download and take a print out of RPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2025 for future reference.
