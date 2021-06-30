RPSC Counselling Letter 2021 Released for School Lecturer Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link

RPSC Lecturer Counselling Letter 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Counselling letter cum Scrutiny form for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) Exam. All such candidates who have qualified for the counselling round for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) Exam 2020 can download their Counselling letter cum Scrutiny form from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
In a bid to download the Counselling letter cum Scrutiny form under RPSC Counselling Letter 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date Of Birth on the official website.
However you can download the Counselling letter cum Scrutiny form directly from the link given below.
Direct Link to Download RPSC Counselling Letter 2021 for School Lecturer Post
How to Download: RPSC Counselling Letter 2021 for School Lecturer Post
- Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Go to the News Section available on the Home page of the website.
- Click on the link Counselling letter cum Scrutiny form for School Lecturer(Sanskrit Education) Exam 2020 given on the Home Page.
- You will have to provide your login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth on the space.
- A New Window will open where you will get the RPSC Counselling Letter 2021 for School Lecturer Post.
- Take Print Out of the RPSC Counselling Letter 2021 for School Lecturer Post and save a copy for future reference.