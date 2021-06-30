RPSC Counselling Letter 2021 Released for School Lecturer Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Counselling letter cum Scrutiny form for School Lecturer post on the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check direct link here.

RPSC Lecturer Counselling Letter 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Counselling letter cum Scrutiny form for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) Exam. All such candidates who have qualified for the counselling round for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) Exam 2020 can download their Counselling letter cum Scrutiny form from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

In a bid to download the Counselling letter cum Scrutiny form under RPSC Counselling Letter 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date Of Birth on the official website.

How to Download: RPSC Counselling Letter 2021 for School Lecturer Post