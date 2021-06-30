Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RPSC Counselling Letter 2021 Released for School Lecturer Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Counselling letter cum Scrutiny form for School Lecturer post on the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check direct link here. 

Created On: Jun 30, 2021 08:32 IST
RPSC Lecturer Counselling Letter 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Counselling letter cum Scrutiny form for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) Exam. All such candidates who have qualified for the counselling round for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) Exam 2020 can download their Counselling letter cum Scrutiny form from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Counselling letter cum Scrutiny form for for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) Exam 2020 is available on the official website of RPSC. 

All such candidates who have shortlisted successfully for the counselling round for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) Exam 2020 can download their Counselling letter cum Scrutiny form from the link available on the official website. 

In a bid to download the Counselling letter cum Scrutiny form under RPSC Counselling Letter 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date Of Birth on the official website. 
However you can download the  Counselling letter cum Scrutiny form directly from the link given below. 


Direct Link to Download RPSC Counselling Letter 2021 for School Lecturer Post

How to  Download: RPSC Counselling Letter 2021 for School Lecturer Post

  • Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Go to the News Section available on the Home page of the website.
  • Click on the link Counselling letter cum Scrutiny form for School Lecturer(Sanskrit Education) Exam 2020 given on the Home Page.
  • You will have to provide your login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth on the space.  
  • A New Window will open where you will get the RPSC Counselling Letter 2021 for School Lecturer Post.
  • Take Print Out of the RPSC Counselling Letter 2021 for School Lecturer Post and save a copy for future reference.

