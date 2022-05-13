RPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Occupational Therapist Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Eligibility

RPSC has invited online application for the 24 Occupational Therapist Post on its official website. Check RPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Occupational Therapist. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 20 May 2022 onwards. Last date for submission of online application is 19 June 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Senior Secondary with Science (Biology/Mathematics) or its equivalent with Diploma in Occupational Therapy with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



You can the details regarding the RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 including educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and others here.

Notification Details for RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 :

Advt No. 04/Recruitment/Occupational Therapist/Med. & Health/EP-I/2022-23

Important Dates for RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Commencement of Submission of Application: 20 May 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 19 June 2022

Vacancy Details for RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Occupational Therapist (NON TSP): 22

Occupational Therapist (TSP):02

Eligibility Criteria for RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Senior Secondary with Science (Biology/Mathematics) or its equivalent with Diploma in Occupational Therapy from an Institute recognized by Government.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Pay for RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Pay Matrix Level L-11 (Grade Pay -4200/-)

Age Limit (As on 01.01.23) for RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Minimum 18 Years, Maximum 40 Years.

Relaxation in age limit as per govt. norms.

RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for RPSC Occupational Therapist Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates an apply online through the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from 20 May to 19 June 2022.