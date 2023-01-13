RPSC Protection Officer Exam Date 2023 Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Detailed Schedule Here

Know here the Date and Time of RPSC Protection Officer 2022 Exam released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC Protection Officer Exam Date 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released a short notification regarding the RPSC Protection Officer 2022 Exam date. Candidates who have applied for the RPSC Protection Officer 2022 post can check and download the official notification regarding the schedule of the RPSC Protection Officer 2022 Exam. The schedule will contain details like- date, time and venue of examination. The notification can be downloaded from the official website of RPSC- https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

However you can download the notification directly from the following link-

RPSC Protection Officer 2023 Exam Date and Time

The detail schedule of RPSC Protection Officer Exam is given in the table below

Subject Exam Date Exam Time Paper I (General Studies) 28 January 2023 09.00 PM TO 12 PM Paper II (Social Work) or Paper II (Law)

28 January 2023 02.PM TO 05.00 PM

According to the official notification released, the exam for Protection Officer will be held in Jaipur on 28 January 2023 in two shifts.

You can download the short notification from official website by following the steps given below:

Process to Download: RPSC Protection Officer Exam Date 2023

Step 1 Visit the official website of RPSC - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2 On the homepage check the news and events section

Step 3 Click on the link titled “Press Note Regarding Exam Date and Time for Protection Officer 2022”

Step 4 View and download the pdf of the press note.

About the RPSC Protection Officer Exam

The exam will consist of two papers- Paper I (General Studies) and Paper II (Social Work and Law). There are a total of 4 vacancies in the RPSC Protection Officer Exam 2022. According to the official exam notification of Protection Officer released on 6 July 2022, scaling moderation or normalisation may be used in preparation of final result if necessary.

The exam will be of 600 marks and there will be two papers. Paper-I Compulsory Paper-General Studies and Paper-II Optional paper. Both the papers shall be of 300 marks each. Duration of both papers shall be 3 hours each.

A candidate must take the compulsory examination and any one of the optional papers below :

(a) Social work or,

(b) Law

All the questions in both the papers shall be multiple choice type questions. Negative marking shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer, one third of the marks prescribed for that particular question shall be deducted. Minimum passing marks shall be 40% in each paper.