JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022 Postponed for Raj. State and Sub. Services@rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notice regarding the postponement of Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Mains Exam 2021on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF.

Created On: Feb 23, 2022 14:13 IST
RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022
RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022

RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022 Postponed: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a short notice regarding the postponement of Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Mains Exam 2021. All those candidates who have qualified for  RPSC RAS Mains Exam can download RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022 Postponement Notice from the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can download the RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022 Postponement Notice from the official website after following these steps given below. 

How to Download RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022 Postponement Notice  Check Steps 

  1. Visit the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Go to the Important Links section on the home page.
  3. Click on  the link ‘23/02/2022 - Press Note Regarding Postponed of Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. (Mains) Exam 2021‘’ displaying on home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022 Postponement Notice in a new window.
  5. Download and save the RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022 Postponement Notice for future reference. 

It is noted that RPSC was set to conduct the Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Mains Exam 2021 on 25 February and 26 February 2022. 

According to the short notice released, Commission has decided to postponed the mains exam till the next order. Commission will release the revise date for the Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Mains Exam in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website for latest update in this regards. 

You can download the RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022 Postponement Notice directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date 2022 Postponement Notice

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.