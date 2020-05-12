RPSC RAS Mains Result 2019-20 Update: No Information on Result Date on Official Website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Details Here

RPSC RAS Result 2019-20 Update: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had conducted the RPSC RAS Mains Exam on 25 and 26 June 2019. Thousands of candidates were appeared in Rajasthan RAS Mains Exam 2019. Rajasthan RAS Result was tentatively scheduled to be released in the month of April 2020. Due to COVID - 19 spread and nationwide lockdown in the country, the commission has postponed the result.

RPSC RAS Mains Exam Date is not, yet, announced by the commission on its official website. It is expected that the result shall be announced when the situation gets normal. Candidates are advised to keep a track on official website of RPSC www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for RPSC RAS Result Updates.

The candidates are also showing their concern about the result through social media and asking for result date.

The candidates who will clear the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (MAINS) Examination-2018 shall be called for RPSC RAS Interview/ Personality/ Viva Voce Round.

RPSC had invited applications for the recruitment of various posts under various departments of Rajasthan Government.. A total of 980 vacancies were notified for services such Rajasthan Administrative Services, Rajasthan Cooperative Subordinate Service, Rajasthan Police Services, Rajasthan Commercial Tax Subordinate Service, Rajasthan Women and Child Development Service, etc. RPSC RAS application process was started on 12 April 2018. The last date of submitting application was 31 May 2018. RPSC RAS Pre Exam was held on 05 August 2018 at 1454 exam centres decided by the Commission.

RPSC RAS 2018 Recruitment Notification