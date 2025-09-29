RPSC Veterinary Officer Salary 2025: Check In Hand Salary Structure, Slip, Job Profile, Perks and Allowances

RPSC Veterinary Officer Salary: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) aims to fill 1100 vacancies for the Veterinary Officer under the Animal Husbandry Department. It is an excellent opportunity for those seeking a rewarding career with attractive pay scales and allowances. The salary of the appointed candidates will fall under Pay Level 14 as per the state government guidelines. However, a fixed monthly salary will be payable during the probation period as per the notification. Candidates should also review the job profile to determine whether it aligns with their interests and professional goals. Continue reading to learn more about the RPSC Veterinary Officer salary and job profile on this page.

RPSC Veterinary Officer Salary 2025

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the salary and pay level details in the official notification PDF. Understanding the RPSC Veterinary Officer salary and job profile in advance will provide insights into financial benefits and help candidates avoid any dissatisfaction after appointment. The starting basic pay of the Veterinary Officer post will be Rs 56100 per month under pay level 14. Along with basic pay, they will also enjoy perks and allowances based on the state government norms. In this article, we have shared the RPSC Veterinary Officer salary, including monthly pay, job profile, allowances, and other details.