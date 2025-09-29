RPSC Veterinary Officer Salary 2025: Check In Hand Salary Structure, Slip, Job Profile, Perks and Allowances

RPSC Veterinary Officer Salary: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) aims to fill 1100 vacancies for the Veterinary Officer under the Animal Husbandry Department. It is an excellent opportunity for those seeking a rewarding career with attractive pay scales and allowances. The salary of the appointed candidates will fall under Pay Level 14 as per the state government guidelines. However, a fixed monthly salary will be payable during the probation period as per the notification. Candidates should also review the job profile to determine whether it aligns with their interests and professional goals. Continue reading to learn more about the RPSC Veterinary Officer salary and job profile on this page.
RPSC Veterinary Officer Salary 2025
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the salary and pay level details in the official notification PDF. Understanding the RPSC Veterinary Officer salary and job profile in advance will provide insights into financial benefits and help candidates avoid any dissatisfaction after appointment. The starting basic pay of the Veterinary Officer post will be Rs 56100 per month under pay level 14. Along with basic pay, they will also enjoy perks and allowances based on the state government norms. In this article, we have shared the RPSC Veterinary Officer salary, including monthly pay, job profile, allowances, and other details.
RPSC Veterinary Officer Salary Structure
The RPSC Veterinary Officer post attracts a huge number of candidates due to its excellent pay, reputation, and secure employment. The candidates will be selected for this role based on their performance in the written test. The salary structure involves various components, including basic pay, pay scale, pay level, allowances, etc. Here is the breakdown of the RPSC Veterinary Officer salary structure tabulated below.
Pay Scale
INR 56100-INR 177500
Pay Level
Level 14
Minimum Basic Pay
INR 56100
Maximum Basic Pay
INR 177500
Allowances
As per State Govt Guidelines
RPSC Veterinary Officer Salary In Hand
The RPSC Veterinary Officer salary in hand is determined by adding the basic pay and allowances and then subtracting the sum from taxes, PF contributions, etc. The appointed employees will initially receive the basic pay of Rs 56100 per month, which can increase up to Rs 177500 per month based on years of experience. The actual monthly salary depends on the city of posting of employees.
RPSC Veterinary Officer Salary: Perks and Allowances
In addition to the basic pay, the appointed employees will be entitled to numerous perks, allowances, and benefits as per the state government guidelines. These attractive benefits will increase the overall monthly compensation package. The list of perks and allowances included in the RPSC Veterinary Officer salary:
Dearness Allowances (DA)
House Rent Allowances (HRA)
Travelling Allowances
Medical Allowances
Other Relevant Allowances
RPSC Veterinary Officer Job Profile
The RPSC Veterinary Officer is a reputed post that focuses on animal healthcare in the state. They are also responsible for treating animals and implementing all the necessary schemes. The roles and responsibilities involved in the RPSC Veterinary Officer job profile are as follows:
To diagnose, treat, and prevent diseases in animals.
Carry out government programs aimed at animal welfare and public health.
To prevent vaccination programs to prevent disease outbreaks.
Educate farmers about advanced animal husbandry to improve productivity.
To perform all the tasks allocated by seniors.
