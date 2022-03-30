RRB NTPC Cut Off 2022 Released, Check Zone Wise Cut Off Link Here

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2022 has been released on regional websites of RRB. Check Zone Wise Cut Off Link Here

Created On: Mar 30, 2022 17:50 IST
RRB NTPC Region Wise Cut Off Marks 2022
RRB NTPC Region Wise Cut Off Marks 2022

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has today announced the result of RRB NTPC CBT 1 along with the revised cut-off. All those candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 2022 can check region wise cut off and results for NTPC 2021-22 on all regional websites. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided a table for all regions. Candidates can go through this article and check the cut off within the region they appeared for the exam. 

 RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam was held from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021 across the country for 35,281 vacancies. Selected candidates are eligible to appear for NTPC CBT 2 Exam to be held in May 2022. The schedule of the exam and admit card will be communicated on the official websites. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. 

How to Download RRB NTPC Cut Off 2021-22 ?

1: First you will have to visit the official website of RRB Region.

2: Click on the result link 'RRB NTPC Marks & Scorecard for the CBT-1 exam conducted from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021'

3: Then,  a page will be opened. 

4: Download RRB NTPC Cut Off 2022 and save for future reference. 

Check Zone Wise RRB NTPC Cut Off 2021-22 Here

Region Revised Cut Off
RRB Ranchi NTPC Cut Off

RRB NTPC Cutoff Marks of Level-2.

RRB NTPC Cut Off Marks of Level 3

RRB NTPC Cut Off Marks of Level 5

RRB NTPC Cut Off Marks of Level 6
RRB Chennai NTPC Cut off RRB Chennai NTPC Cut Off Marks of Level 2
RRB Chennai NTPC Cut off Marks of Level 3
RRB Chennai NTPC Cut Off Marks of Level 5
RRB Chennai NTPC Cut Off Marks Level 6
RRB Secunderadbad NTPC Cut off RRB Secunderadbad NTPC Cut Off Marks
RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Cut Off

RRB NTPC Cut Off Marks of Level 6, RRB NTPC Cut Off Marks of Level  5

RRB NTPC Cut Off Marks of Level 3

RRB NTPC Cut Off Marks of Level 2
RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Cut off RRB NTPC Cut Off Marks
RRB Bangalore NTPC Cut off RRB Bangalore NTPC Cut off for Level 2
RRB Bangalore NTPC Cut off for Level-3
RRB Bangalore NTPC Cut off for Level-5
RRB Bangalore NTPC Cut off for Level-6 
RRB Bilaspur NTPC Cut off RRB Bilaspur NTPC Cut off for Level-2
RRB Bilaspur NTPC Cut off for Level-3
RRB Bilaspur NTPC Cut off for Level-5
RRB Bilaspur NTPC Cut off for Level-6
RRB Guwahati NTPC Cut off  Click Here
RRB Bhubaneswar NTPC Cut off  Click Here
RRB Kolkata NTPC Cut Off Level 2
Level 3
Level 4
Level 5
Level 6 
RRB Siliguri NTPC cut Off Click Here
RRB Malda NTPC Cut Off  Click Here
RRB Mumbai NTPC Cut Off RRB NTPC Cut Off Marks 
RRB Trivandrum NTPC Cut Off  RRB Trivandrum NTPC Cut Off Marks
RRB Jammu NTPC Cut Off  

CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) CBT-1 Result for level-2

CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) CBT-1 Result for level-3

CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) CBT-1 Result for level-5

CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) CBT-1 Result for level-6
RRB Bhopal NTPC Cut Off  
RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Cut Off CBT1: Revised Cut off marks- Level 6Level 5Level 3Level 2 
RRB Patna NTPC Cut Off Click here
RRB Allahabad NTPC Cut Off Click Here
RRB Chandigarh NTPC Cut Off  Click Here
RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Cut Off  Click Here
RRB Ajmer NTPC Cut Off

RRB NTPC Cut Off Marks of Level 2
RRB NTPC Cut Off Marks of Level 3
RRB NTPC Cut Off Marks of Level 5

RRB NTPC Cut Off Marks of Level 6

 

