RRB NTPC Cut Off 2022 Released, Check Zone Wise Cut Off Link Here

RRB NTPC Cut Off 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has today announced the result of RRB NTPC CBT 1 along with the revised cut-off. All those candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC CBT 1 2022 can check region wise cut off and results for NTPC 2021-22 on all regional websites. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided a table for all regions. Candidates can go through this article and check the cut off within the region they appeared for the exam.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam was held from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021 across the country for 35,281 vacancies. Selected candidates are eligible to appear for NTPC CBT 2 Exam to be held in May 2022. The schedule of the exam and admit card will be communicated on the official websites. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How to Download RRB NTPC Cut Off 2021-22 ?

1: First you will have to visit the official website of RRB Region.

2: Click on the result link 'RRB NTPC Marks & Scorecard for the CBT-1 exam conducted from 28th December 2020 to 31st July 2021'

3: Then, a page will be opened.

4: Download RRB NTPC Cut Off 2022 and save for future reference.

Check Zone Wise RRB NTPC Cut Off 2021-22 Here