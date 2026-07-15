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RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2026 (OUT) LIVE: Download CBT 2 Response Sheet PDF at rrbcdg.gov.in - Link Active

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Jul 15, 2026, 16:46 IST

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Answer Key 2026 for Non Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) against CEN No 06/2025 has been released on July 15, by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website. Candidates can download their answer key, response sheets with process to raise objections from regional websites. Check all details here. 

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Answer Key 2026
RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Answer Key 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • RRB NTPC Graduate Level Answer Key 2026 is now released on the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) website.
  • Aspirants can download the answer key after using their login credentials and raise objections.
  • RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 for Non Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) against CEN No 06/2025 is available to download and you can raise objections till July 22.

RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released today on July 15, the answer key for various posts of Non Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) against CEN No 06/2025. With the provisional answer key and response sheet, the RRB has released the detailed steps to raise objections if any.

RRBs have conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Non Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) against CEN No 06/2025 on July 10, 2026. Candidates can download the provisional answer key with a response sheet after using their login credentials from the official website-rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The link to view the questions, responses keys and raising of objections for the Non Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) against CEN No 06/2025 including Questions, Options and Keys is available on the official website. You can download the answer key directly through the link available on the RRBs regional website.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026 Download Link 
Direct Link To Check The Official Notice  Download Link 

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 In Hindi 

RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2026 Last Date To Raise Objection

Candidates can raise their objections in online mode from July 15 to July 22, 2026 in online mode. You will have to pay Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question to raise your objections. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections will be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges.

RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2026 Overview

The RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 for Non Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) against CEN No 06/2025 will be released today i.e. on July 15, by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website. You can check the overview of the event given below-

ParticularDetails
Organization Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
Advertisement No. CEN 06/2025
Post Name Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) - Graduate Level
Total Vacancies 5,810
CBT-II Exam Date July 10,2026
CBT-II Answer Key Release Date July 15,2026
Category Answer Key
Last Date To Raise Objection July 22, 2026
Official Website rrbapply.gov.in

 

How To Raise Objections RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026?

Candidates appeared in Non Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) against CEN No 06/2025e exam can raise their objections after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.
  • Check for the link titled, “RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026 against CEN No 06/2025” on the home page.
  • Provide your login credentials to the link given on the official website.
  • Save and download the PDF for future reference.
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 15, 2026, 16:46 IST

    RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT-II 2026 Answer Key: Is the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 Download Link Active?

    Yes, the official RRB candidate login portal (rrb.digialm.com) is now active and candidates can access the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Graduate Answer Key 2026 download link after using their login credentials to the link.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 16:13 IST

    RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Answer Key: Is the Answer Key Out?

    Yes, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Answer Key on July 15, 2026 on its official website. The Answer key download link is activated and you can raise your objections in online mode through the link. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:46 IST

    CBT-II Answer Key 2026: What Credentials Required To Raise Objections?

    Candidates willing to raise objections, if any against the CBT-II Answer Key for NTPC Graduate Level posts under CEN No. 06/2025 are required to use their credentials including Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:15 IST

    How One Can Raise an Objection Against the Answer Key?

    Candidates can raise their objection against Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) - Graduate Levelafter using their login credentials to the link at the official RRBs website. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:59 IST

    RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT-II 2026 Answer Key: Know the credentials required to check the Answer Key 2026?

    Candidates can check their CBT-II Answer Key after providing their login credentials including  Enrollment Number, Registration Number, or Date of Birth by logging into the portal.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:52 IST

    RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT-II Answer Key 2026: How to download answer key when released?

    Once released, candidates can download the Answer Key for Non Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) against CEN No 06/2025 through the official RRBs website. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:40 IST

    RRB NTPC Graduate Level Answer Key 2026: Is The Fee Refundable Against the Objections?

    Yes, in case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections will be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:32 IST

    What is amount of fee required to challenge the RRB NTPC CBT-II answer key?

    You will have to pay Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question to raise objection against the provisional answer key.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:25 IST

    RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Answer Key 2026: What is the last date to raise objections?

    Candidates can raise their objection, if any, on or before July 22, 2026 at 23:55 hrs. after using their login credentials. Candidates should note that the RRBs will not accept any representation after the deadline.

     

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:19 IST

    RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2026 Live: When the answer key will be released?

    RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 for Non Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) against CEN No 06/2025 will be released today i.e. on July 15, by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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