RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2026 (OUT) LIVE: Download CBT 2 Response Sheet PDF at rrbcdg.gov.in - Link Active

RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released today on July 15, the answer key for various posts of Non Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) against CEN No 06/2025. With the provisional answer key and response sheet, the RRB has released the detailed steps to raise objections if any.

RRBs have conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Non Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) against CEN No 06/2025 on July 10, 2026. Candidates can download the provisional answer key with a response sheet after using their login credentials from the official website-rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The link to view the questions, responses keys and raising of objections for the Non Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) against CEN No 06/2025 including Questions, Options and Keys is available on the official website. You can download the answer key directly through the link available on the RRBs regional website.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026 Download Link Direct Link To Check The Official Notice Download Link

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 In Hindi

RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2026 Last Date To Raise Objection

Candidates can raise their objections in online mode from July 15 to July 22, 2026 in online mode. You will have to pay Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question to raise your objections. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections will be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges.

RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2026 Overview

The RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 for Non Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) against CEN No 06/2025 will be released today i.e. on July 15, by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website. You can check the overview of the event given below-

Particular Details Organization Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Advertisement No. CEN 06/2025 Post Name Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) - Graduate Level Total Vacancies 5,810 CBT-II Exam Date July 10,2026 CBT-II Answer Key Release Date July 15,2026 Category Answer Key Last Date To Raise Objection July 22, 2026 Official Website rrbapply.gov.in

How To Raise Objections RRB NTPC Answer Key 2026?

Candidates appeared in Non Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) against CEN No 06/2025e exam can raise their objections after following the steps given below-