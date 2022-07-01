RRC North Central Railway (NCR) Recruitment 2022: 1659 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts, Apply From Tomorrow

RRC North Central Railway (NCR) is hiring 1659 Apprentices. Candidates can check the educational qualification, technical qualification, age limit, vacancy break-up and other details here.

RRC North Central Railway (NCR) Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway (NCR) will invite the applications for recrutiment of 1659 Apprentices tomorrow i.e. on 01 July 2022. Applicants can submit their applications ONLINE only on RRC’s website https://www.rrcpryj.org, once the link is activated.

NCR Apprentice Recruitment will be done for filling up vacancies under Apprentice Act 1961 for Fitter, Welder (G&E), Armature Winder, Machinist, Carpenter, Electrician, Painter (General), Mechanic (DSL), Information &

Communication Technology System Maintenance, Plumber, Mechanic cum Operator Electronics Communication

System, Health Sanitary Inspector, Multimedia and Web Page Designer, MMTM, Crane, Draughtsman (Civil), Draughtsman (Civil), Stenographer (English) and Stenographer (Hindi) at various Divisions, Workshops thin the jurisdiction of North Central Railways (Divisions - Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi & Jhansi workshop) for the year 2022-23.

The application will be open for one month, i.e. upto 01 August 2022. Candidates can check the educational qualification, technical qualification, age limit, vacancy break-up and other details here.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 02 July 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 01 August 2022

RRC North Central Railway (NCR) Vacancy Details

Location Number of Vacancies Prayagraj 703 Jhansi 660 Agra 296 Total 1659

Eligibility Criteria for RRC North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and must have passed ITI in the relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India.

Technical Qualification:

ITI certificate/ National Trade Certificate affiliated to NCVT / SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade.

Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

Selection Process for RRC North Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Selection of the eligible Applicants for imparting training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weight age to both.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/

No Fee for SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants. Fee payment will have to be made online through a payment gateway as part of the online application process as under:-