RRC Western Railway Group C Recruitment 2022: 12th/Graduate Can Appy, Pay Matrix Rs.25500-81100, Check Eligibility

Western Railway (WR) has invited online application for the 21 Group C posts on its official website. Check DRDO recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway (WR) has published notification in the in the Employment Newspaper (10 to 16 September) 2022 for various posts under Sports Quota. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 04 October 2022.

Candidates having educational qualification includig 12th/Graduates with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. Only those sports persons who have acquired the sports achievement eligibility norms (given in the notification) in the championship from 01/04/2020 to 30/08/2022 and are active, will be

eligible to apply for appointment against above posts under Sports Quota.

Notification Details Western Railway Recruitment 2022:

Employment Notification No. RRC/WR/02/2022 (Sports Quota)

Important Dates Western Railway Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 04 October 2022

Vacancy Details Western Railway Recruitment 2022:

Wrestling (Men) Free Style-01

Shooting (M/W)-01

Kabaddi (M)-01

Hockey (M) -02

Weightlifting (M)-02

Powerlifting (M)-01

Powerlifting (W)-01

Wrestling (M) (Free Style)-01

Shooting (M/W)-01

Kabaddi (M)-01

Kabaddi (W)-02

Hockey (M) -01

Gymnastic (M)-02

Cricket (M)-02

Cricket (W)-01

Ball Badminton (Men)-01

Eligibility Criteria Western Railway Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Level 4- Rs.25500-81100/Level 5 -Rs29200- 92300: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.

Level 2 - Rs.19900-63200/Level 3 -Rs 21700-69100: Passed 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent

examination. Educational Qualification must be from a Recognized Institution.

Check the notification link for details of the eligibility criteria and others for the posts.

Western Railway Recruitment 2022: PDF





Age Limit:

Minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years as on 01/01/2023 i.e must have been born not earlier than 02/01/1998 and not later than 01/01/2005.

No age Relaxation (upper or lower) shall be permissible.



How to Apply Western Railway Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website on or before 04 October 2022.