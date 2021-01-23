RRCNR Admit Card 2021 Released, Download RRC NR ALP, JE, Staff Nurse and Other Posts Call Letter & Status @rrcnr.org

RRCNR Admit Card 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway has released the call letter for various posts including Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Junior Engineer (JE), Tech, H&MI, Staff Nurse, Station Master, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial Clerk, Commercial Clerk cum Ticket Clerk and other posts against the advertisement number 220-E/RRC/GDCE/19-20/Pre.Exam.

Candidates who applied for RRCNR ALP Tech JE and Other Posts Exam 2021 can now download their call letter through the official website by entering their credentials at the login page. Candidates can directly access the RRCNR Admit Card Download Link by clicking on the below link.

According to the schedule, The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway has scheduled the prelims exam on 1 and 2 February 2021 at 31 centres in Amritsar, Ludhiana (FZR Division), Delhi (DLI Division), Ambala, Yamuna Nagar (UMB Division), Dehradun ( MB Division) and Lucknow (LKO Division).

The RRC NR ALP, Tech, Station Master, Goods Guard, Sr. Commercial Clerk cum Ticket Clerk Sr. Clerk cum Typist and Tech exam will be conducted in Morning Shift while Staff Nurse, Junior Engineer exam will be conducted in 2nd shift. The Commercial Clerk cum Ticket Clerk and Jr. Clerk Cum Typist exam will be conducted in 3rd shift. Candidates can check the exam schedule below.

Post Date Shift Reporting Time Assistant Loco Pilot 1 February 2021 1st 7.30 AM Tech-III/Telecom Tech-III/Signal 1 February 2021 1st 7.30 AM Tech-III/Power · Tech-III/TL Tech-III/C&W · Tech-III/DSL/Elect. · Tech-III/DSL/Mech 1 February 2021 1st 7.30 AM Staff Nurse 1 February 2021 2nd 10.45 AM H&MI 1 February 2021 2nd 10.45 AM JE/P.Way JE/Elect-GS JE/Tele JE/C&W/Mech JE/Civil/Drg. JE/Works JE/(Mech.) Workshop JE/Mech-Design JE/Mech 1 February 2021 2nd 10.45 AM Station Master Goods Guard 2 February 2021 1st 7.30 AM Sr. Commercial Clerk cum Ticket Clerk Sr. Clerk cum Typist 2 February 2021 2nd 10.45 AM Commercial Clerk cum Ticket Clerk Junior Clerk cum Typist 2 February 2021 3rd 1.45 PM

RRCNR CBT 2021 Exam Pattern

CBT will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions. There shall be negative marking and for each wrong answer, 1/3 of allotted marks for that question will be deducted. Duration of Exam is 90 minutes (120 minutes for those who are availing SCRIBE).

How and Where to Download RRCNR CBT 2021?

Visit the official website of RRCNR.i.e.http://www.rrcnr.org/ Click on Download RRCNR CBT 2021 Call Letter flashing on the homepage. Find your status of the application and download e-admit card by searching application/DOB or Name/Father’s Name and DOB in the search bar. Then, the Download RRCNR CBT 2021 Call Letter and save it for future reference.

Employees are advised to take PRINT OUT of call letter and format of Relieving letter. Employees will fill up necessary details in Relieving Letter and approach their Unit In-charge. Concerned Supervisor/ after verifying will duly sign and will return it to the employee. The employee has to produce call letter and relieving letter duly stamped & signed by Unit In-charge at the venue of CBT.

Download RRCNR CBT 2021 Admit Card

Check RRCNR CBT 2021 Mock Test

Moreover, the candidates can appear for the mock test for RRCNR CBT 2021 against GDCE Quota by entering their credentials on the login page. Candidates can directly access the link of the mock test by clicking on the above link.