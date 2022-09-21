RSMSSB CET Notification 2022-23 (Out): 2996 Vacancies for Recruitment of Patwari, Jailor and Other Posts

RSMSSB CET Recruitment Notification: For the first time ever, the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is conducting the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the recruitment of graduates for different posts in the state. Candidates who clear this test would be able to apply for the following posts such as Female Supervisor, Patwari, Ziladar, Platoon Commander, Tehsil Revenue Accountant, Sub Jailor, Supervisor and Hotel Superintendent Grade 2.

Now, the students are not required to appear for the written exam separately for each post. Rajsthan CET will be held from 06 to 09 January 2023. The application process is the same as before. They are required to submit their application through online mode via the board website i.e. or through the SSO Rasthan Website which is The registration process will start tomorrow i.e. 22 September and will be continued till 21 October 2022.

More details regarding the exam are available in the PDF.

RSMSSB CET Important Dates

RSMSSB CET Notification Date 21 September 2022 RSMSSB CET Application Starting Date 22 September 2022 RSMSSB CET Application Last Date 21 October 2022 RSMSSB CET Exam Date 06 January to 09 January 2023.

RSMSSB CET 2022 Vacancy Details

Post Name Number of Vacancies Department

Female Supervisor 176 Department of Women Empowerment Patwari 272 Department of Water Resource Ziledar – Department of Water Resource Platoon Commander 43 Rajasthan Home Guard Tehsil Revenue Accountant 198 Revenue Board Junior Accountant 1923 Treasury and Accounts Department



Sub-Jailer 49 Department of Prison Hostel Superintendent Grade-II 335 Department of Social Justice and Empowerment

Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB CET 2022



Educational Qualification

Female Supervisor - Graduation

Patwari - Graduation and O certificate course from NIELIT or from DOEACC/ COPA or DPCS course/Diploma or Degree in Computer Application or Science or 3 years or Diploma in CS or BE/B.Tech or RS CIT or equivalent.

Ziledar - Graduation

Platoon Commander- Graduation or ex-soldier

Sub-Jailer, Hostel Superintendent Grade-II - Graduation

RSMSSB CET Age Limit

Platoon Commander - 20 to 40 years

Other - 18 to 40 years

RSMSSB CET Exam Pattern