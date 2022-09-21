RSMSSB CET Notification 2022-23 (Out): 2996 Vacancies for Recruitment of Patwari, Jailor and Other Posts

RSMSSB CET 2022-23:  Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the notice for Common Eligibility Test (CET) for 2996 Female Supervisor, Patwari, Ziladar, Platoon Commander, Tehsil Revenue Accountant, Sub Jailor, Supervisor and Hotel Superintendent Grade 2.

RSMSSB CET Recruitment 2022
RSMSSB CET Recruitment Notification: For the first time ever, the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is conducting the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the recruitment of graduates for different posts in the state. Candidates who clear this test would be able to apply for the following posts such as Female Supervisor, Patwari, Ziladar, Platoon Commander, Tehsil Revenue Accountant, Sub Jailor, Supervisor and Hotel Superintendent Grade 2.

Now, the students are not required to appear for the written exam separately for each post. Rajsthan CET will be held from 06 to 09 January 2023. The application process is the same as before. They are required to submit their application through online mode via the board website i.e. or through the SSO Rasthan Website which is The registration process will start tomorrow i.e. 22 September and will be continued till 21 October 2022.

More details regarding the exam are available in the PDF.

RSMSSB CET Notification Download

RSMSSB CET Important Dates

RSMSSB CET Notification Date 21 September 2022
RSMSSB CET Application Starting Date 22 September 2022
RSMSSB CET Application Last Date 21 October 2022
RSMSSB CET Exam Date  06 January to 09 January 2023.

RSMSSB CET 2022 Vacancy  Details

Post Name

Number of Vacancies

Department

Female Supervisor

176

Department of Women Empowerment

Patwari

272

Department of Water Resource

Ziledar

Department of Water Resource

Platoon Commander

43

 Rajasthan Home Guard

Tehsil Revenue Accountant

198

Revenue Board

Junior Accountant

1923

Treasury and Accounts Department

Sub-Jailer

49

 Department of Prison

Hostel Superintendent Grade-II

335

Department of Social Justice and Empowerment

Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB CET 2022

Educational Qualification

  • Female Supervisor - Graduation
  • Patwari - Graduation and O certificate course from  NIELIT or from DOEACC/ COPA or DPCS course/Diploma or Degree in Computer Application or Science or 3 years or Diploma in CS or  BE/B.Tech or RS CIT or equivalent.
  • Ziledar - Graduation
  • Platoon Commander- Graduation or ex-soldier
  • Sub-Jailer, Hostel Superintendent Grade-II - Graduation

RSMSSB CET Age Limit

  • Platoon Commander - 20 to 40 years
  • Other - 18 to 40 years

RSMSSB CET Exam Pattern

