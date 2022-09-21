RSMSSB CET Notification 2022-23 (Out): 2996 Vacancies for Recruitment of Patwari, Jailor and Other Posts

RSMSSB CET Recruitment Notification: For the first time ever, the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is conducting the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the recruitment of graduates for different posts in the state. Candidates who clear this test would be able to apply for the following posts such as Female Supervisor, Patwari, Ziladar, Platoon Commander, Tehsil Revenue Accountant, Sub Jailor, Supervisor and Hotel Superintendent Grade 2.
Now, the students are not required to appear for the written exam separately for each post. Rajsthan CET will be held from 06 to 09 January 2023. The application process is the same as before. They are required to submit their application through online mode via the board website i.e. or through the SSO Rasthan Website which is The registration process will start tomorrow i.e. 22 September and will be continued till 21 October 2022.
More details regarding the exam are available in the PDF.
RSMSSB CET Notification Download
RSMSSB CET Important Dates
|RSMSSB CET Notification Date
|21 September 2022
|RSMSSB CET Application Starting Date
|22 September 2022
|RSMSSB CET Application Last Date
|21 October 2022
|RSMSSB CET Exam Date
|06 January to 09 January 2023.
RSMSSB CET 2022 Vacancy Details
|
Post Name
|
Number of Vacancies
|
Department
|
Female Supervisor
|
176
|
Department of Women Empowerment
|
Patwari
|
272
|
Department of Water Resource
|
Ziledar
|
–
|
Department of Water Resource
|
Platoon Commander
|
43
|Rajasthan Home Guard
|
Tehsil Revenue Accountant
|
198
|
Revenue Board
|
Junior Accountant
|
1923
|
Treasury and Accounts Department
|
Sub-Jailer
|
49
|Department of Prison
|
Hostel Superintendent Grade-II
|
335
|
Department of Social Justice and Empowerment
Eligibility Criteria for RSMSSB CET 2022
Educational Qualification
- Female Supervisor - Graduation
- Patwari - Graduation and O certificate course from NIELIT or from DOEACC/ COPA or DPCS course/Diploma or Degree in Computer Application or Science or 3 years or Diploma in CS or BE/B.Tech or RS CIT or equivalent.
- Ziledar - Graduation
- Platoon Commander- Graduation or ex-soldier
- Sub-Jailer, Hostel Superintendent Grade-II - Graduation
RSMSSB CET Age Limit
- Platoon Commander - 20 to 40 years
- Other - 18 to 40 years
RSMSSB CET Exam Pattern