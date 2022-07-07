RSMSSB JE Result 2022 (Out): Download PDF for DV Round Here

RSMSSB JE Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has uploaded the result of the exam held for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) on its official website (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in). The result has been uploaded for Civil Degree/Diploma, Mechanical/Electrical Diploma and Degree and Electrical Degree/Diploma.

Candidates can download RSMSSB JE Result from the official website.

RSMSSB JE Result Download:

How to Download RSMSSB JE Result 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website of RSMSSB i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘Download’ given against ‘JEN2022(Civil) (Diploma) : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’  or ‘JEN 2022(Civil Degree) : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’ or ‘JEN 2022(Mechanical/Electrical) (Diploma) : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’ or ‘JEN 2022 (Mechanical/Electrical)(Degree : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’ or ‘JEN 2022(Electrical) (Diploma) : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’ or ‘JEN2022(Electrical)(Degree) : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’
  3. Download RSMSSB JE Result PDF
  4. Check roll numbers of selected candidates
