RSMSSB JE Result 2022 (Out): Download PDF for DV Round Here

RSMSSB JE Result 2022 Link is available on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download it from here

RSMSSB JE Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has uploaded the result of the exam held for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) on its official website (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in). The result has been uploaded for Civil Degree/Diploma, Mechanical/Electrical Diploma and Degree and Electrical Degree/Diploma.

Candidates can download RSMSSB JE Result from the official website.

How to Download RSMSSB JE Result 2022 ?