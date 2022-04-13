RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 43 Vacancies @ rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in for 43 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur (RSMSSB) has reopened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Junior Instructor (Adv. No. 06/2016) dated 16 Sept 2016. The candidates will be able to submit applications online from 12 to 27 April 2022. However, the last date for submitting the application fee is 27 April 2022.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online registration of application: 12 April 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 27 April 2022

Last date for printing your application: 31 Dec 2022

Closure for online fee payment: 27-Apr-2022

Closure for fee payment at kiosk: 27-Apr-2022

RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Post Name District / Tehsil Total Post GENERAL ST SC OBC-NON CREAMY SBC-NON CREAMY SAHARIA MBC-NON CREAMY COMPUTER OPERATOR AND PROGRAMMING ASSISTANT All 49 22 7 8 10 2 0 0 ELECTRICIAN All 91 43 16 16 12 4 0 0 FITTER All 59 29 14 13 1 2 0 0 WELDER All 49 19 10 11 7 2 0 0 WORKSHOP CALCULATION AND SCIENCE All 39 5 13 12 8 1 0 0

RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Instructor - Candidate must be 12th pass with Diploma in Engineering from a recognized Board. Candidates can check official notification for more details.

RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Junior Instructor - 20 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

Download RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 27 April 2022. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022 Application Fee