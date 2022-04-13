RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 43 Vacancies @ rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur (RSMSSB) has reopened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Junior Instructor (Adv. No. 06/2016) dated 16 Sept 2016. The candidates will be able to submit applications online from 12 to 27 April 2022. However, the last date for submitting the application fee is 27 April 2022.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of online registration of application: 12 April 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 27 April 2022
- Last date for printing your application: 31 Dec 2022
- Closure for online fee payment: 27-Apr-2022
- Closure for fee payment at kiosk: 27-Apr-2022
RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|Post Name
|District / Tehsil
|Total Post
|GENERAL
|ST
|SC
|OBC-NON CREAMY
|SBC-NON CREAMY
|SAHARIA
|MBC-NON CREAMY
|COMPUTER OPERATOR AND PROGRAMMING ASSISTANT
|All
|49
|22
|7
|8
|10
|2
|0
|0
|ELECTRICIAN
|All
|91
|43
|16
|16
|12
|4
|0
|0
|FITTER
|All
|59
|29
|14
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|WELDER
|All
|49
|19
|10
|11
|7
|2
|0
|0
|WORKSHOP CALCULATION AND SCIENCE
|All
|39
|5
|13
|12
|8
|1
|0
|0
RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Junior Instructor - Candidate must be 12th pass with Diploma in Engineering from a recognized Board. Candidates can check official notification for more details.
RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
Junior Instructor - 20 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.
Download RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF
RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 27 April 2022. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.
RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- For Gen/ OBC/EWS Candidates: Rs. 450/–
- For OBC Non-Creamy layer/MBC Candidates: Rs. 350/-
- For SC/ ST/ BPL Candidates: Rs. 250/-