RSMSSB Librarian Answer Key 2022 (Released) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Submit Objection Till Sep 25

Rajasthan SMSSB has released the answer key for the post of Librarian Grade 3 on its official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF.

RSMSSB Librarian Answer Key 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has released the answer key of written exam for the post of Librarian Grade 3 on its official website. RSMSSB has also released the process to raise objections, if any regarding the answer key. You can check all the details including how to raise objection, how to download RSMSSB Librarian Answer Key 2022 PDF and others with the notification available on the official website of RSMSSB i.e. www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

However you can download the RSMSSB Librarian Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

It is noted that RSMSSB had conducted the written exam for the Librarian Grade III post on 11 September 2022. Now RSMSSB has uploaded the details answer key for the Paper I i.e. Exam Code 127A and Paper II Paper Code 127B on its official website.

All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the Librarian Grade III post can raise their objections, if any in online mode through the link available on the official website. You will have to pay Rs. 100 for each questions for which you raise objection. Objections can be raised from 23 September 2022 to 25 September 2022.

Process to Download RSMSSB Librarian Answer Key 2022