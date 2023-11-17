Rajasthan RSPCB Recruitment 2023 For 114 Various Post: Last Date To Apply Today, Check Direct Link

Rajasthan RSPCB Recruitment 2023: November 17, 2023 is the last to apply for 114 Law Officers, Junior Scientific Officers and Junior Environment Engineers posts under RSPCB recruitment 2023. Check steps to apply online.

Rajasthan RSPCB Recruitment 2023: If you have not applied yet for the 114 Law Officers, Junior Scientific Officers and Junior Environment Engineers posts then today i.e. November 17, 2023 is the last to apply. You can apply for these posts declared by the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) at the official website environment.rajasthan.gov.in/rpcb.

Under the recruitment drive, RSPCB is set to recruit a total of 114 posts of Law Officer - II (LO-II), Junior Scientific Officer (JSO) and Junior Environment Engineer (JEE) across the state. Selection for these posts will be done based on the performance of candidates in an online test followed by a document verification round.

Eligibility Criteria for RSPCB Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification

Law Officer-II: Candidates should have a Law graduate from a University established by law in India or its equivalent with three three-year courses of proficiency degree.

Junior Scientific Officer: Candidates should have first Class M.Sc./M.S. in any branch of Chemistry/Soil Science/Environmental Science/Microbiology after B.Sc./B.S. in any discipline of Science.

Junior Environmental Engineer: Candidates should have M.Tech./M.E. degree in Environmental Engineering after B.Tech./B.E. degree in Biotechnology/Chemical/ Civil/Mining/

Environmental/Textile Engineering.

Age Limit For RSPCB Jobs 2023

Between 18 and 40 years of age as of January 1, 2024.

Notification PDF for RPCB Junior Scientific Officer 2023

Steps To Apply For RPCB Junior Scientific Officer 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.