RSSB LDC Question Paper 2026: राजस्थान एलडीसी प्रश्न पत्र जारी, सेट वाइज पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करें
RSSB LDC Question Paper 2026: आरआरबी की ओर से एलडीसी ग्रेड 2 प्रश्न पत्र पीडीएफ जारी कर दिया गया है। जो उम्मीदवार परीक्षा में शामिल थे, वे लेख में दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक से पीडीएफ डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
RSSB LDC Question Paper 2026: राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड (RSSB) ने आरएसएसबी ग्रेड 2 आंसर की 24 जुलाई को जारी कर दी है। परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले उम्मीदवार उत्तर कुंजी के साथ प्रश्न पत्र पीडीएफ भी डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। यदि किसी उम्मीदवार को किसी प्रश्न से कोई आपत्ति हो तो वे आपत्ति दर्ज करा सकते हैं। यह आपत्तियां निर्धारित शुल्क के साथ 26 जुलाई से दर्ज करानी होंगी। आपत्ति दर्ज कराने की अंतिम तिथि 28 जुलाई निर्धारित की गई है। वहीं ऑफलाइन आपत्तियां 27 जुलाई से सुबह 10 बजे से 29 जुलाई शाम 6 बजे तक स्वीकार की जाएंगी।
Rajasthan LDC Grade 2 Question Paper 2026 pdf Download link
इस भर्ती अभियान के तहत कुल 10644 रिक्त पदों को भरा जाएगा। राजस्थान एलडीसी ग्रेड 2 प्रश्न पत्र पीडीएफ फॉर्मेंट में ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी किए गए हैं। प्रश्न पत्रों के माध्यम से उम्मीदवार अपने अंकों का मिलान कर सकते हैं। अनुमानित अंकों की गणना कर सकते हैं। वहीं आपत्ति होने पर निर्धारित शुल्क के साथ ऑब्जेक्शन प्रूफ के साथ जमा करा सकते हैं। प्रश्न पत्र पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करने के लिए नीचे दिए गए डायरेक्ट लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
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प्रश्न पत्र
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पीडीएफ डाउनलोड लिंक
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आरएसएसबी एलडीसी प्रश्न पत्र 2026 पेपर 1
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आरएसएसबी एलडीसी प्रश्न पत्र 2026 पेपर 2
LDC Grade 2 Question Paper 2026: ऑफिशियल नोटिस
आरएसएसबी एलडीसी ग्रेड 2 प्रश्न पत्र 24 जुलाई को ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट rssb.rajasthan.gov.in पर अपलोड कर दिया गया है। प्रश्न पत्र और आंसर की दोनों साथ में जारी की गई हैं।
Rajasthan LDC Grade 2 Question Paper 2026: ऑनलाइन प्रश्न पत्र कैसे डाउनलोड करें?
राजस्थान एलडीसी ग्रेड 2 प्रश्न पत्र पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करने के सिंपल स्टेप नीचे दिए गए हैं।
स्टेप 1 सबसे पहले ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/ पर जाएं।
स्टेप 2 होम पेज पर, Rajasthan LDC Grade 2 Question Paper 2026 पर क्लिक करें।
स्टेप 3 पीडीएफ स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देगा।
स्टेप 4 भविष्य के संदर्भ के लिए प्रिंट आउट लेना ना भूलें।
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.