RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam Starts Today: Check Shift Timings & Exam Day Guidelines Here

RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will conduct the Mahila Supervisor Exam 2026 on 24 July 2026, today for 72 posts under the Women and Child Development Department. The exam will be held in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Admit cards were released on 20 July 2026 on the official website of RSSB. Candidates can check all exam day guidelines, shift timings, reporting rules, and documents required in this article.

RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam 2026

The RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam 2026 is being conducted to fill a total of 72 vacancies for the post of Mahila Supervisor (Female Supervisor). The exam is organised by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) for candidates who applied under Advertisement No. 02/2026. The written exam will be held on 24 July 2026 in offline mode across various exam centres in Rajasthan. It will be an objective-type test conducted on OMR sheets, with negative marking for wrong answers.