RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam Starts Today: Check Shift Timings & Exam Day Guidelines Here
The RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam 2026 will conducted today,24 July 2026, in a single shift. Candidates must strictly follow all the exam day guidelines and carry their admit card and ID proof. Check this article to know about the exact reporting time and exam day guidelines.
Key Points
- RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam for 72 posts to be held on 24 July 2026.
- Admit cards released 20 July 2026; exam timing is 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
- Offline, objective exam with negative marking; strict adherence to guidelines.
RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will conduct the Mahila Supervisor Exam 2026 on 24 July 2026, today for 72 posts under the Women and Child Development Department. The exam will be held in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Admit cards were released on 20 July 2026 on the official website of RSSB. Candidates can check all exam day guidelines, shift timings, reporting rules, and documents required in this article.
RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam 2026
The RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam 2026 is being conducted to fill a total of 72 vacancies for the post of Mahila Supervisor (Female Supervisor). The exam is organised by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) for candidates who applied under Advertisement No. 02/2026. The written exam will be held on 24 July 2026 in offline mode across various exam centres in Rajasthan. It will be an objective-type test conducted on OMR sheets, with negative marking for wrong answers.
RSSB Mahila Supervisor 2026 Exam Shift Timing
The RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam 2026 will be held in a single shift on 24 July 2026. The exam timing is from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with a total duration of 3 hours. Candidates must check their exact reporting time and gate closure time mentioned in the admit card
|
RSSB Mahila Supervisor 2026 Exam Shift
|
Exam Timing
|
Reporting Timing
|
Exam Duration
|
Shift 1 (Morning)
|
11 AM - 2 PM
|
9:30 AM
|
3 hours
RSSB Mahila Supervisor 2026 Exam Day Guidelines
Candidates who are sitting in the Mahila Supervisor Written Exam 2026 need to strictly follow all guidelines set out by RSSB regarding the conduct on the exam day. Check the guidelines in the list below:
-
The candidates are expected to report at least 2 hours before the exam. The entry gate will shut 30 minutes before the exam, and no late entries will be permitted after this.
-
Must carry a printed copy of the Admit Card and an original photo proof of identity to the examination hall.
-
Avoid carrying any electronic gadgets such as a mobile phone/smartwatch inside the examination hall.
-
Candidates need to sit in the seat that is mentioned in the admit card.
-
Read all the instructions on the OMR sheet carefully before marking answers.
-
No talking/gestures, or looking around the room during the examination is permissible.
-
Don’t leave the examination hall before the exam ends.
Important Documents to Carry for RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam 2026
Candidates who are appearing in the exam can also check the complete list of important documents to carry for the RSSB Mahila Supervisor 2026 exam day as follows:
-
Candidates must bring the admit card issued by the Board along with any identification document like e-Aadhaar, driving license, or passport, along with a black/blue ballpoint pen.
-
Bring at least one copy of the same identification document for verification.
-
Have two copies of recent passport-size photographs with you.
-
Use only black/blue ballpoint pens, and no gel pen should be used for writing on the OMR sheet.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com