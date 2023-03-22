JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

SAIL Interview Schedule 2023 Out For Manager Posts@ sailcareers.com: Check Admit Card Update

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Rourkela has released the interview schedule for the post of  Manager on its official website -sailcareers.com. Check PDF.
 

SAIL Manager Interview Schedule 2023
SAIL Manager Interview Schedule 2023
SAIL Manager Interview Schedule 2023 Update: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Rourkela has released interview schedule/admit card update for the post of  Manager (Boiler Operation / Projects / Automation) (E-3)  on its official website. Candidates appeared in the e Computer Based Test (CBT) for these posts held on 04/03/2023 are able to appear in interiew round as per the selection process for the same.
 
All such candidates qualified in the written exam for these posts can check the SAIL Manager Interview Schedule 2023 available  on the official website -sailcareers.com.
 
The direct link to download the SAIL Manager Interview Schedule 2023 is available below and you can download the same after clicking the link.
 

Direct Link To Download: SAIL Manager Interview Schedule 2023

 
 
According to the short notice released, interviews for the posts of Manager (Boiler Operation / Projects / Automation) (E-3) will be conducted on 10/11 April 2023 as per the schedule available on the official website.
 
Interview for post of Manager (Boiler Operation) will be held on 10 April 2023 whereas interview for Manager ( Projects) and  Manager (Automation) will be conducted on 11 April 2023.
 
Interview Admit Card for the above posts will be available soon on the official website-www.sail.co.in. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.
 
Based on the performance of candidates in the written test held on 04 March 2023, the list of candidates shortlisted for Manager (Boiler Operation / Projects / Automation) (E-3) posts is available on the official website. 
 
Candidates appeared in the written exam can download the PDF of the shortlisted candidates and interview scheduled from the official website after following the link given below.
 

 How to Download: SAIL Manager Interview Schedule 2023 Update

 
  1. Visit the official website of SAIL i.e. bslsail.org
  2. On the Hope Page, click on the link displaying  as-" INTERVIEW SCHEDULE FOR THE POST OF MANAGERS (E-3) AGAINST ADVT NO. 03/2022 OF ROURKELA STEEL PLANT"on the home page.
  3. You will get the PDF of the SAIL Manager Interview Schedule 2023 Update in a new window.
  4. Download and save the SAIL Manager Interview Schedule 2023 Update for future reference.

FAQ

What is the schedule for interview for the Manager Post?

Interview for post of Manager (Boiler Operation) will be held on 10 April 2023 whereas interview for Manager ( Projects)/ Manager (Automation) will be conducted on 11 April 2023.

What is the process to download SAIL Interview Schedule 2023?

You can download the SAIL Interview Schedule 2023 after clicking the concerned link on the home page.
