Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: NSUT Recruitment 2022

    Published on: Tue 26 Apr 2022 09:12 AM IST

    Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update, the Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi has released notification for the 152 Faculty Posts. In anotehr update for today, the Governor, Himachal Pradesh, Public Work Department has issued a notice for the recruitment of 5000 Multi-Task workers in the state. Bank of India (BOI) has released a notification for recruitment to the 594 Officers posts. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the 67th Prelims Exam 2022 on its official website. the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released notification for the 16600+ SI annd others posts. The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the admit card for the post of Executive (Operations & BD). Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam date for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website.

    • 26 Apr 02:50 PM

      NSUT Recruitment 2022

      The Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi has released notification for the 152 Faculty Posts including Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various departments. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply  on or before 13 May 2022. You can check the details notification on the official website. 

    • 26 Apr 01:11 PM

      HP PWD MTS Recruitment 2022

      The Governor, Himachal Pradesh, Public Work Department has issued a notice for the recruitment of 5000 Multi-Task workers in the Himachal Pradesh Public works Department (HPPWD). Middle-Class Passed (8th Passed) from a school/Institution situated within Himachal Pradesh can apply for these posts. 

    • 26 Apr 11:48 AM

      BOI SO Recruitment 2022

      Bank of India (BOI) has released a notification for recruitment to the 594 Officers posts on regular and contract basis. You can apply for various officer posts under  Project No. 2021-22/3 including Risk Manager, Credit Analyst,IT Officers- Data Centre and others. Last date for submission of online application is 10 May 2022.

    • 26 Apr 11:18 AM

      BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022

      Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the 67th Prelims Exam 2022 on its official website. The 67th Prelims Exam 2022 is scheduled on 8 May 2022. Candidates applied for the 67th Prelims can download Prelims Admit Card from the official website -bpsc.bih.nic.in.

    • 26 Apr 10:15 AM

      TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment 2022

      The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released notification for the 16600+ Stipendiary Cadet Trainees (SCT) Constable, Firemen, Warder, Sub Inspector and other posts. Candidates having 12th passed, Graduates, SSC can apply for these major recruitment drive launched in the state. Last Date to apply for TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment 2022 is 20 May 2022.

       

    • 26 Apr 09:49 AM

      DFCCIL CBAT Admit Card 2022

      Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the admit card for the post of Executive (Operations & BD) post which is scheduled on 29 April 2022. You can download the DFCCIL CBAT Admit Card 2022 updates on its official website.

       

    • 26 Apr 09:12 AM

      OPSC VAS Exam Date 2022

      Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam date for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website. Commission has updated the detail written exam schedule and exam pattern for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post against Advt. No- 04 of 2021-22. 

