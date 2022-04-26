Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update: NSUT Recruitment 2022

HIGHLIGHTS NSUT Recruitment 2022 HP PWD MTS Recruitment 2022 BOI SO Recruitment 2022

Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Updates: In a latest update, the Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi has released notification for the 152 Faculty Posts. In anotehr update for today, the Governor, Himachal Pradesh, Public Work Department has issued a notice for the recruitment of 5000 Multi-Task workers in the state. Bank of India (BOI) has released a notification for recruitment to the 594 Officers posts. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the 67th Prelims Exam 2022 on its official website. the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released notification for the 16600+ SI annd others posts. The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the admit card for the post of Executive (Operations & BD). Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam date for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website.



Sarkari Naukri 2022 Live Update:

Sarkari Naukri (Government Job Notification) 2022 Live Update is the platform where you will get all the latest Government Jobs Updates with all the details. Government jobs notification related to Railway, Bank,Police and Paramilitary, SSC, UPSC, State PSC and much more instantly.