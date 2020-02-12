SBI Clerk 2020 Exam Date revealed on Admit Card @ sbi.co.in: Prelims Exam on 22,29 February/1,8 March

SBI Clerk Exam Date 2020 has been revealed by the State Bank of India (SBI) on the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020. As per the SBI Junior Associate Hall Ticket, the SBI Clerk Prelims exam will be conducted on 22 February, 29 February, 1 March and 8 March. Candidates who have applied for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 can now their SBI Clerk exam date by downloading their Admit Cards on the official websitesbi.co.in. The Admit Card or Hall Ticket of SBI Junior Associate (Clerk) Preliminary Exam will contain the Prelims Exam Date, Exam Timings, address of Exam Centre, Candidate’s details and Roll Number.

SBI Junior Associates Recruitment 2020 aims to recruit over 8000 Customer Support & Sales Officers in the clerical cadre. In order to fetch SBI Bank job, candidates need to appear for SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam. The preliminary exam will be conducted online and candidates will be asked questions in Objective format. Multiple Choice Questions will be asked from English, Reasoning and Numerical Ability sections. Candidates who are appearing for the exam need to carry their SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 to the exam centre.

Go through the detailed SBI Clerk Exam Schedule below and start your revision for the online preliminary examination on the basis of latest SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern and Syllabus.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2020: Exam Dates & Schedule

Exam Date Shift Timings 22 February 2020 Shift 1 : 9 AM – 10 AM Shift 2 : 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM Shift 3 : 2 PM – 3 PM Shift 4 : 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM 29 February 2020 Shift 1 : 9 AM – 10 AM Shift 2 : 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM Shift 3 : 2 PM – 3 PM Shift 4 : 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM 1 March 2020 Shift 1 : 9 AM – 10 AM Shift 2 : 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM Shift 3 : 2 PM – 3 PM Shift 4 : 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM 8 March 2020 Shift 1 : 9 AM – 10 AM Shift 2 : 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM Shift 3 : 2 PM – 3 PM Shift 4 : 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Note: These Dates are based on details shared by candidates. The SBI has still not revealed the prelims exam date on its website. The shift timings are based on the previous year’s exam schedule of SBI Clerk Prelims. It is expected that this year as well the SBI will follow the same schedule.

Important Details of SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2020

- The Prelims exam will be held online on computers; candidates need to mark their answers on computer screens.

- The total exam duration will be of 1 hour with sectional timing of 20 minutes each for each section – English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

- The questions will be asked in the Objective Multiple Choice format. With each question, there will be four options. You need to choose the most accurate option as your answer.

- 1 question = 1 mark

- For every wrong answer marked by the candidate, there will be a penalty of negative marking. Each wrong answer will cost you 0.25 marks.

- However, there is no penalty or negative marking for unattempted questions. So, it is better to skip questions instead of marking wrong answers.

- So brush up your preparations for SBI Clerk Prelims exam by attempting the given SBI Clerk Mock Test: