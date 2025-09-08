Maharashtra HSC 2026 Registration Begin Today, Check Registration Schedule, Instructions Here

Maharashtra 12th Registration 2026: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary ans Higher Secondary Education has issued the schedule for the Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2026 registrations. According to the schedule released, Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026 registrations will be conducted from September 8 to 30, 2025.

Regular students who wish to appear for the Maharashtra 12th exam 2026 must make sure to fill up the registrations through their junior college principals using their PEN-ID in UDISE+

Maharashtra 12th Registration 2026 Schedule

Check the schedule for the Maharashtra class 12 exam 2026 registration

Events Date Maharashtra HSC Registration 2025 Begin September 8, 2025 Last date to register September 30, 2025