Schools Holiday (8 September)
Maharashtra HSC 2026 Registration Begin Today, Check Registration Schedule, Instructions Here

Sep 8, 2025, 12:18 IST

Maharashtra HSC 2026 Registrations begin. Candidates appearing for class 12 exams in February-March 2026 must complete the registration process through college principals/ school heads.

Maharashtra 12th Registration 2026: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary ans Higher Secondary Education has issued the schedule for the Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2026 registrations. According to the schedule released, Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026 registrations will be conducted from September 8 to 30, 2025. 

Regular students who wish to appear for the Maharashtra 12th exam 2026 must make sure to fill up the registrations through their junior college principals using their PEN-ID in UDISE+

Maharashtra 12th Registration 2026 Schedule

Check the schedule for the Maharashtra class 12 exam 2026 registration

Events

Date

Maharashtra HSC Registration 2025 Begin

September 8, 2025

Last date to register

September 30, 2025

Maharashtra 12th Registration 2026: Instructions for Registration

  • All junior colleges must fill in the correct information about the college, institution, approved subjects, and teachers in the college profile before submitting the application forms

  • After filling ans submitting the application forms of all students, the pre-list will be made available to the higher secondary/ junior colleges through the college login during the application period

  • Colleges must take a printout and verify all the information mentioned as per the general register 

  • Signatures of concerned students must be obtained on the pre-list for verifying the information

  • Principals and school heads must sign and stamp on each of the pre-lists for verification

