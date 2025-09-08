NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice Filling Window to Close Tomorrow, Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) started the NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 on September 4, 2025, with registration and choice filling for seat allotment. The original schedule was originally scheduled for August 21, 2025, but was postponed twice before this round. The seven extensions and postponements that took place during Round 1 infuriated the candidates.
The NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 option filling window is set to close tomorrow, September 9, 2025. To be eligible for seat allocation, candidates must finish their registration and choice-filling on the official website, mcc.nic.in, prior to the deadline. The seat allotment results for Round 2 will be declared on September 12, 2025. Following that, candidates who are allotted a seat will need to report to their assigned institutes between September 13 and September 19, 2025. It is hoped there will be no further delays in the schedule.
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Candidates can check the table given below to see the important dates related to the NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2:
|
Event
|
Date (2025)
|
Round 2 Registration Process Start Date
|
4 September 2025
|
Choice Filling Start Date
|
5 September 2025
|
Last Date to Register & Lock Choices
|
9 September 2025
|
Choice Locking Process Start Date & Time
|
9 September 2025 from 4 pm to 11:55pm
|
Round 2 Seat Allotment
|
12 September 2025
|
Reporting to Allotted College
|
13 September 2025 to 19 September 2025
How to Register & Fill Choices For NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to fill the choices for NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2:
-
Visit the official MCC website and navigate to the 'UG Medical Counselling' section for registration.
-
Select "New Registration" and fill up your NEET UG roll number and other information.
-
Fill out the registration form with your academic and personal information.
-
Online payment of the refundable security deposit and the mandatory non-refundable registration fee is necessary.
-
The system will create a registration slip for you to print following a successful payment.
-
From the list provided, select the courses and colleges that you would like to attend.
-
Prior to the deadline, lock your selections after carefully sorting them according to your preferences.
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents Required
-
NEET UG 2025 Admit Card and Scorecard (original + photocopy)
-
Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and passing certificates
-
Proof of identity (Aadhaar/PAN/Passport/Voter ID)
-
Reservation category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) if applicable
-
PwD certificate (if applicable)
-
All original documents for verification and one set of self-attested photocopies.
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment & Reporting Process
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) processes the data after candidates lock their selections, and the seat allocation outcome is posted on the official candidate login page. If you are given a seat, you have to download your letter of allocation and show up at the selected college within the time frame. Verification of documents and the completion of all entrance requirements depend on this.
Round 2 reporting is open from September 13 until September 19, 2025. According to the guidelines provided by the MCC for that particular counseling session, you have the choice to either resign from the seat or go through the upgrade process to take part in the following round. Failure to join a seat after being allotted one in Round 2 will result in forfeiture of the security deposit.
