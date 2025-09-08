NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice Filling Window to Close Tomorrow, Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) started the NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 on September 4, 2025, with registration and choice filling for seat allotment. The original schedule was originally scheduled for August 21, 2025, but was postponed twice before this round. The seven extensions and postponements that took place during Round 1 infuriated the candidates.

The NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 option filling window is set to close tomorrow, September 9, 2025. To be eligible for seat allocation, candidates must finish their registration and choice-filling on the official website, mcc.nic.in, prior to the deadline. The seat allotment results for Round 2 will be declared on September 12, 2025. Following that, candidates who are allotted a seat will need to report to their assigned institutes between September 13 and September 19, 2025. It is hoped there will be no further delays in the schedule.