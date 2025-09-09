Tripura School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Across India, September 2025 will be a time when schools close for holidays. This article details the official dates for both national and regional holidays, as announced by state governments. While generally consistent, some variations may occur based on specific state directives and local customs.

Parents and students should always refer to their school's official calendar or administration for the most accurate and current holiday information. This will help confirm any local holidays, school-specific adjustments, or unforeseen changes. The September schedule offers a combination of single-day observances and opportunities for extended weekends, ideal for relaxation, family time, or educational activities.

Tripura School Holidays in September 2025

Check out the below holiday list for the month of September in Tripura. These listed holidays can vary from state to state.